Google hopes to be permitted to release 32 million sterilised mosquitoes in the USA as part of experiments.

The mosquitoes rely on a bacterium called Wolbachia, which prevents them from breeding, lowering the numbers carrying disease.

The agency in charge is now reviewing Google's plan following public and environmental safety worries

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Tech giant, Google, has requested approval for US Regulators to allow it to release as many as 32 million sterilised mosquitoes into the wild in parts of California and Florida.

The move is part of an experimental program intended to curb mosquito-borne diseases, according to a federal notice and project details.

Google’s “Debug” project targets deadly mosquito populations. Photo: Joao Paulo Burini

Source: Getty Images

Google awaits approval

The proposal now awaits the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision on whether to grant an experimental use permit, which would authorise the release of up to 16 million mosquitoes per year for two years, after a public comment period ending June 5.

The effort is part of Google's 'Debug' initiative, a biotechnology and public health effort leveraging data science, AI and biological engineering to manage disease-carrying insects using a "stop bad bugs with good bugs" strategy that releases sterile males.

This involves naturally occurring bacterium, Wolbachia, which interferes with mosquitoes' ability to reproduce; males infected with it, when released to mate with wild females, cause the resulting eggs to never hatch, gradually reducing mosquito populations over successive generations to control population sizes and potentially disease transmission.

Why are mosquitoes important?

Mosquitoes are arguably the world's deadliest animal, transmitting diseases like malaria, dengue, Zika, chikungunya and West Nile, responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths annually. Health researchers are increasingly turning to new biological control methods as insecticide resistance is widespread.

The program focuses primarily on Aedes aegypti, mosquitoes known to transmit dengue, Zika, yellow fever and chikungunya. Project engineers reportedly employ automated breeding systems, sensors and AI to mass-produce and sort mosquitoes, ensuring that only males are released.

Google claims to use computer vision to distinguish males and females, delivering sterile males to specific locations and amounts, arguing that traditional chemical methods are failing and could harm ecosystems over time.

Debug has been trialled in Singapore, where sustained releases of Wolbachia mosquitoes reduced populations of disease-carrying insects and the incidence of dengue disease by 70% and 80-90%, respectively, according to program data.

Google’s project targets the world’s deadliest animal: mosquitoes. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

The initiative also taps expertise from other Alphabet companies, including prior research by health technology firm Verily on data-driven disease prevention.

The project will likely be reviewed for ecological impact, long-term biological effects, and public acceptance of releasing modified organisms into the open environment, factors typically required for large-scale sterile mosquito trials. S

Should the proposal receive approval, it would mark a major milestone in the field of technology-driven disease control and a significant expansion of its presence in public health.

AI expert unveils chatbot to address healthcare needs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an artificial intelligence expert, Oludayo Ojerinde, has unveiled an Innovative Health-Focused Chatbot to address people’s healthcare needs.

Aside from building a chatbot, Ojerinde has published opinions and white papers to contribute to the body of knowledge in the artificial intelligence space.

He said the idea of building a chatbot for health consultation was premised on the need to help people get virtual consultation from the comfort of their homes, thereby eliminating hospital waiting time and helping address other healthcare challenges.

Source: Legit.ng