The National Assembly, from January 2025, has commenced the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria

State creation has been one standout in the ongoing constitutional review, with much agitation from the southwest and southeast

However, the creation of a new state in Nigeria is a rigorous exercise that requires legislative backing from the National Assembly to the local government level, as well as a referendum

The National Assembly is currently amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution, and the creation of new states is one of the key debates.

In January 2025, the chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said that the amendment would be completed in December 2025.

Nigeria's constitution for state creation

The Cable reported that the constitutional amendment with the purpose of creating a new state or adjusting boundaries has been an arduous task. This is because creating a new state, as stated in Section 8(1) of the Constitution, requires extensive legislative and public support.

First, the bill must secure a two-thirds vote from the majority of the representatives of the area seeking statehood, in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The same votes are required in the state's House of Assembly and local government areas within the affected state.

After it has been approved by the legislation, a referendum in the proposed area is also a must. At least two-thirds of the residents must vote for the creation of the new state.

Also, the outcome of the referendum must get endorsement from all the state houses of assembly across the country, before it can be approved by a two-thirds majority of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

No new state since the return of democracy

Since the return of democracy in 1999, no administration has been successful in creating a new state. However, there has been agitation for the creation of a new state. The southeast has been agitating for a new state, noting that other regions have six states each, while it has five states.

Also, the Senate and the House of Representatives have debated the creation of new states. About 31 new states are under discussion in the Upper Chamber, while seven new states have passed second reading in the Lower Chamber.

At the inauguration of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the traditional ruler told President Bola Tinubu that the people of the Oyo state capital want Ibadan state to come to realisation, adding that his demand was the voice of the majority, and they want it before the 2027 election.

