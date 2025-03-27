House of Representatives has approved bill to increase local government areas (LGAs) in Lagos state to 57

The bill seeking to upgrade the 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in Lagos State passed second reading on Wednesday, March 26, 2025

If passed into law, Lagos state will officially have the highest number of local governments in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has approved a constitutional amendment bill seeking to increase local government areas (LGAs) in Lagos state to 57.

The bill seeks to accommodate the 37 Development Area Councils as full-fledged LGAs.

The lawmakers representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Ikorodu Federal Constituency and Lagos Island I Federal Constituency, James Faleke, Babajimi Benson and Enitan Badru alongside 19 other lawmakers sponsors of the bill.

As reported by Vanguard, the bill is to address Lagos’ administrative and infrastructural needs.

The bill is among 42 constitutional amendment bills passed on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The proposal on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, scaled its second reading during plenary, presided over by Deputy Speaker, Mr Benjamin Kalu.

If the bill is passed into law, Lagos state will have the the highest number of local governments in Nigeria.

Lagos state will surpass Kano and Katsina states, which currently have 44 and 34 LGAs, respectively.

It will also increase the total number of local government areas in the Federation from 774 to 811.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives passed through second reading four bills seeking to create new states in Nigeria.

This came amid the ongoing review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The House passed 42 bills, which were categorised under various headings and were passed for second reading.

Legit.ng also reported that committee in the House of Representatives received proposals for the creation of 31 new states in Nigeria.

Public affairs analyst and lawyer, Amadi Anyakweh Miracle Esq., says creation of additional states will address issues of marginalization.

Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses, a political analyst questioned how the required "two-thirds" majority for the states' creation can be determined without a recent population census.

House of Reps gives update On 31 state creation Request

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives gave an update on the requests to create 31 new states across the country.

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker said no state creation request meets constitutional requirements.

According to Kalu, the committee has extended the submission date to Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.

