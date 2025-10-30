Several high-profile arrests and financial investigations have surfaced in connection with an alleged coup plot in Nigeria

Former officials, military officers, and a federal agency have been linked to the unfolding case, despite growing public denials

Reports suggest that billions of naira may have been funnelled to support efforts to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration

Reports emerging from multiple media outlets have continued to link prominent individuals and agencies to an alleged coup plot in Nigeria, despite growing denials and silence from official quarters.

Investigations have reportedly led to arrests, raids, and financial trails that point to a network of politically exposed persons and military operatives.

Below is a breakdown of the key names and institution mentioned in connection with the alleged conspiracy.

Timpre Sylva

Former Bayelsa State governor and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timpre Sylva, has been repeatedly mentioned in connection with the alleged coup plot.

On October 29, 2025, The PUNCH reported that Sylva’s Abuja residence was raided which was later confirmed to be true. During the operation, military operatives reportedly arrested his younger brother.

Sylva was said to be outside the country at the time of the raid. Sources familiar with the matter claimed that he had planned to return to Nigeria but changed his mind after learning that some coup suspects had been arrested. He has since featured prominently among those allegedly linked to the plot.

Chukwuma Innocent

According to The Nation, the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Innocent Chukwuma in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for allegedly inciting a coup via social media.

Chukwuma reportedly used his “X” handle, @TheAgroman, to call on the military to suspend the Nigerian government, stating that “a coup was needed in Nigeria.”

His arrest has drawn attention to the role of digital platforms in political agitation and the growing scrutiny of online speech in national security matters.

Federal Agency MD

The PUNCH also reported that two intelligence officers confirmed the arrest of a Managing Director of a federal agency. The MD was allegedly involved in transferring a large sum of money to Timipre Sylva who has been fingered as one of the financiers of the alleged attempt to forcefully change the government.

The identity of the MD has not been publicly disclosed but the financial link has added another layer to the unfolding investigation.

NDDC

Multiple media outlets have reported that military investigators uncovered a financial trail involving the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

A reported N45 billion was allegedly disbursed from NDDC bank accounts to politically exposed persons and soldiers detained in connection with the rumoured conspiracy to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The scale of the alleged financial movement has raised questions about oversight and accountability within the commission.

Earlier in October, reports surfaced that 16 Nigerian Army officers had been detained for allegedly planning a coup d’état. The officers were reportedly linked to efforts aimed at toppling President Bola Tinubu’s government.

While official confirmation remains limited, the detentions have intensified speculation. As investigations continue, the Nigerian public and international observers await further clarity on the extent and credibility of the alleged coup plot.

