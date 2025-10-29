The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a social media user for allegedly inciting a military coup against the Nigerian government

The suspect, Innocent Chukwuma, was tracked to Rivers State after posting inflammatory messages on his X account calling for regime change

His arrest comes amid heightened speculation over an attempted coup and recent changes in Nigeria’s military leadership

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a social media user, Innocent Chukwuma, for allegedly inciting a coup against the Nigerian government.

Chukwuma, who operated under the handle “@TheAgroman” on the platform X, reportedly urged the military to “suspend the Nigerian government” and “dispose of APC,” the ruling party.

Coup plot rumours intensify as Tinubu’s government faces online calls for military intervention. Photo credit: DSS/X

Source: Twitter

According to Dailytrust and sources within the security agency, Chukwuma was tracked down by operatives shortly after his posts and apprehended in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In one of his controversial posts, Chukwuma wrote:

“A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian Government, and join the AES. That is all we need now.

“It will happen eventually. Nigerians, the military needs your support now! Only them can save this country.

“The bast ard in Aso Rock has basically sold this country to the West, and they run our intelligence apparatus. Only the military can reset this country. Support them.”

Coup plot allegations stir national debate

The arrest comes amid heightened speculation over an alleged attempt to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Reports had surfaced suggesting that the 65th independence anniversary parade was cancelled due to fears surrounding a coup plot.

However, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) dismissed the claims on 18 October, labelling them “false and misleading.”

The military’s statement aimed to quell public anxiety and reaffirm its loyalty to democratic governance.

Tinubu’s shake-up of military leadership fuels speculation

The conversation around a possible coup gained renewed traction following President Tinubu’s recent dismissal of Service Chiefs.

The move, which occurred just a week before the DHQ’s statement, has been interpreted by some observers as a strategic response to internal security concerns.

While authorities have not linked Chukwuma’s arrest directly to the broader coup rumours, his online statements have drawn scrutiny for their inflammatory nature and timing.

The DSS has yet to release an official statement detailing the charges or next steps in the investigation.

Defence Headquarters denies attempted coup reports amid DSS crackdown on incitement. Photo credit: DSS/X

Source: UGC

Former southern governor under watch over alleged coup plot

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former governor from one of Nigeria’s southern states is reportedly under investigation for his alleged involvement in a coup plot said to have targeted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to sources who spoke to Daily Trust, suspicions emerged that the former governor might have financed the alleged plan to oust Tinubu, which was reportedly scheduled for Saturday, October 25.

The investigation is said to be coordinated by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), with representation from all three branches of the Armed Forces. At the weekend, Premium Times reported the Defence Headquarters had arrested 16 military officers for what was described as 'unprofessional conduct'.

Source: Legit.ng