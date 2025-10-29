Military investigators are questioning a federal agency MD over a huge fund transfer allegedly linked to a coup plot against President Tinubu

Former Petroleum Minister Timipre Sylva’s Abuja home was raided as his brother and driver were taken into custody by operatives

Sixteen officers have been detained by the Defence Intelligence Agency for alleged coup involvement, though the military insists it is a disciplinary case

Military investigators have intensified their probe into an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu, with sources confirming that a managing director of a federal agency in the South-South region is currently under interrogation.

According to two senior intelligence officials, the agency head was detained after allegedly transferring a large sum of money to former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who has been linked to the alleged financing of the planned coup, Punch reported.

Reports have it that Tinubu cancelled October 1st celebration becaue of the coup plot. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

An intelligence source disclosed that investigators are working on the possibility that the funds were meant to support the operation.

“The MD (name withheld) transferred a huge sum of money to Sylva. Investigators are working on the theory that the fund transfer was connected to the coup. He is presently answering questions about what the money was meant for,” the source said.

Sylva’s home raided, brother arrested

Investigators reportedly raided Sylva’s Abuja residence on Saturday, during which his younger brother, Paga, who serves as his Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, was arrested alongside his driver.

The former Bayelsa governor, who was outside the country at the time, was said to have suspended his return after learning that several suspected coup leaders had been apprehended.

“Sylva’s Abuja home was raided on Saturday, but he wasn’t around. His younger brother, Paga, who is the SA, Domestic, and the driver, were arrested. Investigators believe Sylva allegedly funded the coup plot. Sylva was abroad and was preparing to leave for Nigeria when he got wind of the arrest of the coup leaders. So, he stayed back,” another source revealed.

Military intelligence officers are questioning a federal agency MD over alleged coup financing. Photo: HQArmy

Source: Twitter

Defence headquarters silent on investigation

Efforts to reach the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Markus Kangye, and the Director of Defence Information, Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau, were unsuccessful as calls to their phones were not answered.

Earlier in October, Gusau had issued a statement confirming that sixteen officers were arrested for what he described as “acts of indiscipline and breach of service regulations.”

The statement noted that the affected officers’ grievances were linked to frustrations over promotion delays.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters claimed the detained officers, whose ranks reportedly range from Captain to Brigadier General, were held by the Defence Intelligence Agency for alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow the government.

The platform also alleged that they were picked up from their homes across various states.

“The 16 officers were planning a coup. The military authorities were just being diplomatic in the statement released by the spokesperson. They have started holding secret meetings on how to overthrow the President and other top government officials,” the outlet quoted an unnamed official as saying.

Defence headquarters reacts to report of alleged coup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Defense Headquarters had dismissed reports suggesting that the cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary activities was connected to an alleged military coup plot.

It described such claims as “false and misleading,” saying they were designed to create unnecessary panic among the public.

In a post shared on its official X handle, the military authority said there was no truth to the speculation that national celebrations were called off due to security fears or internal disloyalty.

The statement reads:

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to state categorically that the report linking the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary to an alleged attempted military coup is false and misleading.”

It added that President Tinubu skipped the Independence Day traditional parade to attend an important bilateral meeting in Europe, and not because of a plotted coup whatsoever.

It also explained that the 16 officers being investigated did not do anything that borders beyond indiscipline, assuring that the report of the investigative panel set to probe the case would be made public in due time.

Full list of military coups in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria had experienced a tumultuous past, with numerous military coups shaping the country's history since gaining independence in 1960.

A list of the military coups that have rocked the nation was compiled in this report, looking at the past instances where military intervention led to sudden leadership changes.

Source: Legit.ng