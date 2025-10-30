A military probe into an alleged coup plot has reportedly traced N45 billion in suspicious payments from the NDDC to detained soldiers and politically exposed persons

The Defence Intelligence Agency is said to be questioning top NDDC officials over high-value transactions linked to the conspiracy

The development has sparked anxiety within the NDDC, with insiders warning of a possible wider investigation into the commission’s finances

A military investigation into an alleged coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s administration has reportedly uncovered a financial trail involving N45 billion disbursed from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to politically exposed persons and detained soldiers, PUNCH and other reputable platforms reported.

Earlier this month, Premium Times among other credible outlets reported that 16 Nigerian Army officers had been detained for allegedly planning a coup d’état to overthrow President Tinubu.

Defence Intelligence Agency quizzes top NDDC officials over suspicious transactions linked to coup conspiracy.

Source: Getty Images

The report linked the alleged conspiracy to the Federal Government’s cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebrations.

Coup plot allegations and army detentions

However, the military swiftly denied the claims. Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, stated that the detention of the officers was unrelated to any coup attempt.

He described the reports as “false, misleading, and malicious,” asserting that the officers were being investigated for professional misconduct.

DIA allegedly probes NDDC transactions

On Tuesday, multiple reports revealed that Nigerian Army personnel raided the Abuja residence of former governor Timipre Sylva, who also served as Minister of State for Petroleum. The raid was reportedly connected to the ongoing investigation by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) into the alleged coup plot.

Following the raid, DIA investigators reportedly interrogated top NDDC officials over the origin, beneficiaries, and usage of the N45 billion in question. The funds were allegedly linked to a shoreline project awarded to a former South-South governor, with portions reportedly transferred to accounts belonging to some of the detained military officers.

Security sources familiar with the probe described the questioning of NDDC executives as “part of a broader intelligence-based inquiry into the movement of public funds.”

Anxiety mounts at NDDC headquarters

The development has reportedly triggered widespread anxiety within the NDDC. Sources told The PUNCH that many top officials fear the investigation could expand into a broader probe of the commission’s financial dealings.

One insider, speaking anonymously, said: “Since the news broke about the interrogation of the top shots, the atmosphere here has been uneasy. Many directors are being cautious about their movements and communications.”

Executive directors with close ties to the embattled officials are said to be particularly concerned, as speculation grows that more senior figures could be implicated.

Despite mounting pressure, NDDC spokesperson Seledi Thompson-Wakama declined to comment on the interrogation of the commission’s officials.

The Federal Government has also dismissed claims of a coup attempt. The Defence Headquarters reiterated that the detained officers were not involved in any plot to overthrow the government, reinforcing its earlier stance that the allegations were baseless.

Meanwhile, Sylva has denied alleged involvement in the coup plot.

His Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Chief Julius Bokoru, said the rumour in some quarters is the handiwork of ‘’desperate and self-seeking politicians trying to actualise their ambitions in 2027.’’

Panic spreads at NDDC headquarters as financial trail allegedly connects commission to coup funding.

Source: Getty Images

