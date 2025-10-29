Breaking: Senate Approves President Tinubu’s Service Chiefs Nominees
The Nigerian Senate has confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for the top military positions, formally approving the appointment of new service chiefs to steer the country’s security architecture.
Those confirmed include Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff, Wahidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff, Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff, and Kennedy Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, The Cable reported.
The decision came after a two-hour closed-door session held on Wednesday, during which the nominees presented their visions for the armed forces before the lawmakers.
Senators grill nominees behind closed doors
Inside the session, senators would have expectedly questioned the nominees on how they intend to tackle the nation’s persistent security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and oil theft.
The nominees would then share plans for enhanced coordination between the various arms of the military and for the modernization of defence operations through improved intelligence and logistics.
Source: Legit.ng
