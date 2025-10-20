A former southern governor is reportedly under investigation for alleged links to a coup plot targeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Sixteen military officers, including senior ranks, have been reportedly detained over the suspected plan, with the Defence Intelligence Agency leading the probe.

Dailytrust sources say civilian accomplices and influential politicians from across Nigeria are also being watched as investigations deepen

A former governor from one of Nigeria’s southern states is reportedly under investigation for his alleged involvement in a coup plot said to have targeted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Dailytrust reports.

According to sources who spoke to Daily Trust, suspicions have emerged that the former governor may have financed the alleged plan, which was reportedly scheduled for 25 October.

The investigation is said to be coordinated by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), with representation from all three branches of the Armed Forces.

At the weekend, Premium Times, a reputable online news outlet, reported that 16 military officers had been arrested by the Defence Headquarters for what was described as “unprofessional conduct.” These officers are now being investigated over an alleged plot to overthrow the current administration.

Among those detained are a Brigadier-General, a Colonel, and several officers of lower ranks, sources from the platforms say. It was also reported that some of the suspects were attached to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Former governor’s alleged links to detained officers

Sources confirmed to Daily Trust that the coup plot report was accurate.

“Yes, that is true. There are civilian accomplices, including a former governor, but the extent of their involvement is being investigated. For now, there are 16 officers involved and in custody,” one source stated.

The same source added that the former governor under scrutiny was previously active in the oil and gas sector, although his exact role in the alleged conspiracy had not yet been confirmed.

Investigators are reportedly working to determine the nature of the former governor’s recent interactions with the detained officers. One source noted that the former governor could be invited for interrogation if credible links are established.

DHQ refutes claim of coup

On Saturday, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, described the reports alleging that the country’s 65th independence anniversary activities were cancelled over an attempted coup plot as false and misleading.

The statement read:

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a false and misleading report by an online publication insinuating that the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary was linked to an alleged attempted military coup. The report also made spurious references to the recent DHQ press release announcing the arrest of sixteen officers currently under investigation for professional misconduct.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to categorically state that the claims by the said publication are entirely false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace. The decision regarding the cancellation of 65th independence anniversary parade was to allow Mr President attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country and for members of the AFN to sustain the momentum on the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

