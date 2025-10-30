The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has appeared at a public event amid arrest rumour

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has just addressed agricultural stakeholders amid report that he was arrested in connection to an alleged coup plot.

Ogbuku addressed the stakeholders at an ongoing two-day strategic meeting in preparation for an upcoming agricultural summit, in Port Harcourt

NDDC boss, Ogbuku agricultural summit in Port Harcourt amid alleged arrest.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Ogbuku, tasked the South-South region to look beyond the oil and develop agriculture.

Dr Ogbuku said agriculture is capable of transforming the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC boss, close ally, Hon. Yekini Nabena, dismissed the reports of the alleged arrest, tagging it a fabrication of the political enemies.

According to Nabena, the NDDC boss is one of the trusted and reliable hands in the Renewed Hope Government, hence his political enemies are jittery and deliberately being mischievous.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain called on the general public to dismiss report of arrest of the NDDC boss.

"We woke up yesterday to see some fabricated social media reports that Dr. Sam Ogbuku was arrested. And we asked, for what? Well, the ongoing agricultural summit in Port Harcourt, where the Managing Director spoke live this morning and it was carried live on two national Televisions. We hope that this will put the purveyors of fake news to shame.

"We ask the general public to disregard the fake news and see it as it is, Fake."

The APC chieftain said Dr. Ogbuku was busy in carrying out his mandate at the Commission and do not have time to play dirty local politics as being practice by some individuals in the region.

Alleged coup: Military allegedly begins tracking NDDC payments

Recall that a military probe into an alleged coup plot reportedly traced N45 billion in suspicious payments from the NDDC to detained soldiers and politically exposed persons.

The Defence Intelligence Agency is said to be questioning top NDDC officials over high-value transactions linked to the conspiracy.

The development has sparked anxiety within the NDDC, with insiders warning of a possible wider investigation into the commission’s finances.

Alleged coup: List of names, agency mentioned

Legit.ng earlier reported that several high-profile arrests and financial investigations surfaced in connection with an alleged coup plot in Nigeria.

Former officials, military officers, and a federal agency have been linked to the unfolding case, despite growing public denials.

Reports suggest that billions of naira may have been funnelled to support efforts to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

