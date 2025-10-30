Security sources confirmed 42 military officers were detained over an alleged coup plot against President Tinubu

Presidency backed the military’s stance as more officers faced interrogation and possible arrest

Analysts warned that denial of a coup scare could erode public trust if new facts later emerged

FCT, Abuja - The number of military officers detained in connection with an alleged coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu’s administration has increased to 42, according to security sources.

Officers questioned over alleged plot

The Defence Headquarters had earlier announced that 16 officers were arrested over disciplinary matters, without linking the development to any coup attempt.

However, multiple security sources told Daily Trust the arrests were related to an alleged plan to interrupt Nigeria’s 26-year democratic run.

A senior security officer confirmed the ongoing investigation, saying the military authorities were still tracing the depth of involvement, Premium Times reported.

“So far, 42 officers have been picked up. They are being interrogated to establish the depth of involvement and whether there was any concrete plan beyond mere discussions," the source disclosed.

Another source noted that the arrests could rise, as the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and military police follow communication trails and possible funding links.

“The situation is fluid. More officers may be invited or arrested as intelligence continues to unfold,” the source explained.

Presidency backs military stance

Reacting to the reports, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to the President, said the Presidency is aligned with the official position of the Armed Forces.

Speaking during a programme on TVC, he stated that the administration has full confidence in the military’s loyalty and constitutional responsibility, Daily Trust reported.

“We are going to stick to the narrative of the military because they are the ones constitutionally empowered to secure this country. Until the military comes with a different narrative, we are going to stay with that," Dare said.

Analysts warn on public trust risk

A retired military officer and security analyst, Bashir Galma, said government officials may avoid openly confirming a coup scare to prevent panic and protect investor confidence.

“No government would want to confirm a coup attempt immediately. It could trigger fear and unsettle both citizens and international investors," Galma observed.

He, however, warned that total denial could have consequences if details eventually emerge.

“Excessive denial could undermine public trust later,” he cautioned. “When the facts come out, citizens expect transparency.”

Tinubu: N45 Billion linked to coup plot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a military investigation into an alleged coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s administration has reportedly uncovered a financial trail involving N45 billion disbursed from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to politically exposed persons and detained soldiers.

The report linked the alleged conspiracy to the Federal Government’s cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebrations.

However, the military swiftly denied the claims. Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, stated that the detention of the officers was unrelated to any coup attempt.

