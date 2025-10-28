Proceedings in the terrorism trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu took a dramatic turn on Monday, October 27, 2025

Justice James Omotosho begged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in God's name

FCT, Abuja - Justice James Omotosho, the judge handling the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, begged the defendant “in the name of God Almighty to consult properly.”

Legit.ng recalls that the IPOB leader had earlier sacked his lawyers and opted to defend himself.

As reported by The Punch, the judge begged Kanu to consult properly before proceeding to defend himself.

Kanu is being prosecuted on seven counts of terrorism before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Omotosho noted that the IPOB leader needed to consult legal experts because “this is not economics; this is criminal prosecution.”

“I am begging you in the name of God Almighty to consult properly,” the judge pleaded. “I am inclined to granting you the adjournment you seek.”

“I know you are educated, but you are not a lawyer. You need to consult experts in the field. Please make adequate consultation. This is not economics; this is criminal prosecution. Please, my brother, make adequate consultation. Criminal cases are not like other cases. I took the opportunity to explain to the defendant because he is not a lawyer.”

Nnamdi Kanu again refuses to open defence

Recall that Nnamdi Kanu again declined to open his defence in court in the terrorism case against him.

The leader of the separatist group told the court there was no valid charge against him under any Nigerian law.

The IPOB leader urged the court to release him unconditionally or grant him bail.

