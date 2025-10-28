Drama as Judge Begs Nnamdi Kanu in ‘God’s Name’, Reason Emerges
- Proceedings in the terrorism trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu took a dramatic turn on Monday, October 27, 2025
- Justice James Omotosho begged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in God's name
- Legit.ng reports that Kanu, who is facing seven counts of terrorism, had sacked his lawyers to defend himself in court
FCT, Abuja - Justice James Omotosho, the judge handling the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, begged the defendant “in the name of God Almighty to consult properly.”
Legit.ng recalls that the IPOB leader had earlier sacked his lawyers and opted to defend himself.
As reported by The Punch, the judge begged Kanu to consult properly before proceeding to defend himself.
Kanu is being prosecuted on seven counts of terrorism before the Federal High Court in Abuja.
Justice Omotosho noted that the IPOB leader needed to consult legal experts because “this is not economics; this is criminal prosecution.”
“I am begging you in the name of God Almighty to consult properly,” the judge pleaded. “I am inclined to granting you the adjournment you seek.”
“I know you are educated, but you are not a lawyer. You need to consult experts in the field. Please make adequate consultation. This is not economics; this is criminal prosecution. Please, my brother, make adequate consultation. Criminal cases are not like other cases. I took the opportunity to explain to the defendant because he is not a lawyer.”
Nnamdi Kanu again refuses to open defence
Recall that Nnamdi Kanu again declined to open his defence in court in the terrorism case against him.
The leader of the separatist group told the court there was no valid charge against him under any Nigerian law.
The IPOB leader urged the court to release him unconditionally or grant him bail.
Wike gives condition to be Nnamdi Kanu's witness
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu's Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, expressed his readiness to stand as a witness in Nnamdi Kanu's terrorism trial.
However, the minister, in an interview on Friday, October 24, gave a condition before he could appear as a witness in the ongoing trial that Nnamdi Kanu had earlier mentioned.
Wike, Minister of Works, David Umahi, two APC governors, and several others, as his witnesses in the terrorism charges against him.
