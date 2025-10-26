Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Governor Abdullahi Sule said late President Muhammadu Buhari’s praise singers, while in office, turned around to mock him after he left Aso Rock

The Nasarawa State governor said he witnessed firsthand how politicians flattered Buhari only to disown him after his exit from power.

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor stated this while speaking on sycophancy at the 2nd Raymond Dokpesi Diamond Lecture organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Abuja.

“By being a governor, I have seen what sycophancy can do. I have seen people actually sit in the presence of the President (Muhammadu Buhari to tell him, ‘Oh, you are the best ever. Nobody can do this better.’

“But the minute Buhari left government, they started saying, ‘Oh, he was one of the worst presidents we had ever seen.’ These are the same people, but in different moments. That is what sycophancy is all about.”

