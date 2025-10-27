Nnamdi Kanu again declined to open his defence in the terrorism case against him

FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, October 27, once again declined to open his defence in the terrorism case filed against him by the Federal Government.

During the resumed court session in Abuja, Kanu, who has dismissed his legal team and opted to represent himself, insisted that there was no valid charge against him under any Nigerian law.

“I have gone through my case file, and there is no charge against me. There is no extant law in this country upon which the prosecution can predicate the charges against me. If there’s any, let my Lord read it out to me," he told the court.

Kanu demands release or bail

The IPOB leader maintained that continuing with the trial would amount to a violation of his rights, urging the court to either release him unconditionally or grant him bail.

“So, I should not enter any defence in a charge that does not exist under any law in Nigeria,” he said. “I urge you to release me today or grant me bail.”

Background of the case

Kanu has been facing terrorism-related charges since his re-arrest and extradition to Nigeria in 2021. His trial has been marked by repeated delays, changes in legal representation, and ongoing disputes over his detention conditions.

The federal government maintains that Kanu’s activities as the IPOB leader pose a threat to national security, while his supporters argue that he is being politically persecuted for advocating for Biafran self-determination.

