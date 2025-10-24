IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has disengaged his legal team, choosing to personally conduct his defence in the terrorism case

The separatist leader lists 23 witnesses, including those from Ethiopia, Kenya, and the United States

Justice Omotosho approves wider consultation hours and adjourns trial for Kanu to prepare his defence

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has told the Federal High Court in Abuja that some of his witnesses will come from outside Nigeria, including Ethiopia, Kenya, and the United States.

The separatist leader, who has opted to represent himself in his ongoing terrorism trial, said he planned to call 23 witnesses to support his defence against the charges filed by the Federal Government.

Vanguard reported that when proceedings resumed on Friday before Justice James Omotosho, Kanu announced that he would personally handle his defence after disengaging his legal team, led by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), the former Attorney-General of the Federation. Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) represented the Federal Government during the session.

23 witnesses to appear for defence

Kanu informed the court that his witnesses are divided into two groups. The first group consists of “ordinary but material witnesses,” while the second comprises “vital and compellable” witnesses who will be summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.

He said the nature of his defence required adequate time and access to his case materials.

He asked the court to grant him a 90-day window to complete his defence, citing the logistics of coordinating with witnesses arriving from different parts of the world.

“I have about 23 witnesses that will be coming from all parts of the world, from Ethiopia, Kenya, and the U.S. I will want the court to make an order so that these people can have access to me,” he said.

Kanu also told the court that his three-day visitation schedule at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility; Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, was insufficient for trial preparation.

He claimed that his former lawyers had not handed over the case file to him, making it difficult to proceed.

Judge grants wider access and adjourns case

Justice Omotosho said he was surprised to hear that Chief Agabi had not released the file but agreed to an adjournment in the interest of fairness.

The judge granted Kanu’s application for extended access to his legal team, allowing meetings on non-working days, including Saturdays. He directed the DSS to provide a suitable facility for Kanu and his lawyers to meet privately.

The court also maintained its earlier order that Kanu must continue his defence within ten days, warning that unnecessary delays would not be tolerated.

Justice Omotosho reminded both sides that the court had been sitting in extended morning and afternoon sessions to ensure an expedited trial.

He urged the IPOB leader to take advantage of the opportunity to present his defence, noting that other pending cases before the court should not suffer because of repeated adjournments. The matter was adjourned until October 27 for Kanu to open his defence.

Full list of witnesses Nnamdi Kanu wants to call

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that embattled Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had submitted a list of prominent political and security figures as witnesses in his ongoing terrorism trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The list includes two serving ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, two sitting governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and several top officials who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

