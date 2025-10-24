President Bola Tinubu's Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has expressed his readiness to stand as a witness in Nnamdi Kanu's terrorism trial

However, the minister, in an interview on Friday, October 24, gave a condition before he could appear as a witness in the ongoing trial

Nnamdi Kanu has earlier mentioned Wike, Minister of Works David Umahi, two APC governors and several others as his witnesses in the terrorism charges against him

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has responded to the call to appear as a witness in the terrorism trial involving the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers, said he would not appear in court to be Nnamdi Kanu's witness because the detained IPOB leader mentioned his name, but he would appear if he was summoned by the court.

Wike responds to Nnamdi Kanu

The minister explained that if he were formally summoned by the court to provide or summon, he would not hesitate to comply. He added that nobody has served him with any court summons while speaking during a media chat on Friday, October 24.

His statement reads in part:

“You don’t become a witness by reading the newspaper. Nobody has served me any process; nobody has subpoenaed me.”

The minister further disclosed that he was not aware of the reason why the IPOB leader listed him as a witness in the ongoing terror charges against him, but promised to make himself available if he was summoned by the court.

Nnamdi Kanu speaks on his trial

Nnamdi Kanu recently mentioned Wike and one other President Bola Tinubu's minister and those who worked with late President Muhammadu Buhari as witnesses in his ongoing terrorism trial.

The detained Nnamdi Kanu also mentioned two sitting governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the southeast and southwest, and several top security chiefs from the Buhari administration were also mentioned.

Kanu told the court that his plan was to present witnesses totalling 23. However, they would be divided into two. The first set would be referred to as “ordinary but material witnesses,” while the second category would be tagged as “vital and compellable”, who shall be “summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.”

Among those prominent under "compellable witnesses" are two ministers of President Tinubu, who are Wike and David Umahi, the Minister of Works. Also among them are two APC governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Hope Uzodimma of Imo. Former AGF Abubakar Malami is also included.

Kanu has been in detention since the administration of Buhari and has been facing terrorism charges over the activities of IPOB in the southeast.

Clash in NASS over Nnamdi Kanu's health

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives had seen a heated debate about the health condition of the leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Obinna Aguocha, the lawmaker representing the Umuahia North/Umuahia South/Ikwuano Federal Constituency of Abia, clashed with the speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

Aguocha said he had written letters to President Bola Tinubu, the speaker and the attorney general of the federation about Kanu's health.

