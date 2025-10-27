Just In: Tompolo Breaks Silence On Issuing Ultimatum To FG Over Release of Nnamdi Kanu
- Tompolo debunked claims that he gave a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government over Nnamdi Kanu’s release
- He described the circulating report as false and politically motivated by detractors
- He reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu and urged the public to disregard the fake publication
The Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has debunked claims that he issued a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government demanding the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
In a statement signed by his media consultant, Paul Bebenimibo, Tompolo dismissed the circulating reports as false and mischievous.
He further stressed that he had no involvement in any matter related to Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB.
“We wish to state unequivocally that High Chief Ekpemupolo did not author or sanction the said publication.
“It is the handiwork of detractors attempting to discredit him because of his firm stance against illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta region. These individuals have failed and will continue to fail, as Tompolo remains committed to eradicating oil theft and pipeline vandalism," the statement read.
Allegations described as politically motivated
Bebenimibo noted that the false report was deliberately circulated by individuals uncomfortable with Tompolo’s continued success in curbing crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.
He stated that such blackmail would not deter the former militant leader from maintaining his support for the Federal Government’s efforts to protect national assets and ensure economic stability, Channels Television reported.
Tompolo reaffirms support for President Tinubu
Reaffirming his loyalty to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tompolo expressed confidence in the President’s leadership and pledged his continued partnership with the government, The Cable reported.
“High Chief Ekpemupolo remains fully committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda and to the success of the President’s administration.
“He has also openly declared his support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid when the time comes," the statement added.
Public urged to disregard fake publication
The statement urged the Federal Government, media organisations, and the general public to disregard the viral report, emphasising that it did not represent Tompolo’s views or any official communication from his office.
“We urge members of the public to ignore the baseless story. It does not reflect Tompolo’s position or any statement made on his behalf,” the spokesperson concluded.
Tompolo, who has been at the forefront of anti-oil theft operations through Tantita Security Services, continues to play a key role in safeguarding Nigeria’s critical oil infrastructure and promoting peace in the Niger Delta region.
Source: Legit.ng
