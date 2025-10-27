Governor Caleb Mutfwang has reacted to his alleged defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Plateau State governor said he is under pressure to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling APC

The governor has mentioned the two people who have the authority to determine if he should move to the APC or remain in PDP

Jos, Plateau State - Governor Caleb Mutfwang said political stakeholders are pressuring him to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Plateau State governor vowed not to dump the PDP for the ruling APC.

Governor Mutfwang said only God and the people who voted him into office have the authority to determine his political allegiance.

As reported by Premium Times, Governor Mutfwang stated this while speaking at an event on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Jos.

“It is not a lie that they also put pressure on me. But I told them only two people would authorise me to change my party. One is the God of heaven, then the other is you, the people.”

The governor asked the audience: “Have you asked me to go anywhere?” The crowd responded with a resounding “No.”

Governor Mutfwang said those opposing his alleged defection to the APC were doing so out of fear.

He stated this while reacting to a recent APC stakeholders’ meeting in Jos, where members unanimously rejected a motion suggesting his possible admission into the party.

“So those who are rejecting me for what I did not look for are doing a useless exercise. The truth is that 60 to 70 per cent of the people in the APC on the Plateau will be glad to have us in their party. They know I will not join them, and that is why they are angry and trying to twist it.”

The governor said the matter was not one he intended to dwell on, adding: “It’s a story for another day.”

