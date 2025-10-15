Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Diri, who announced this on Wednesday at the exco chamber in the Bayelsa State Government House, did not state the political party that he will be moving to.

Breaking: Bayelsa State Governor Dumps PDP, Details Emerge

Source: Facebook

His decision was backed by 23 members of the House of Assembly, led by the Speaker.

Diri’s defection came 24 hours after his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details later…

Source: Legit.ng