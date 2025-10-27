Public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has explained what Southeast can learn from Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

FCT, Abuja - Public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has said Enugu state governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s defection to the APC is a smart move.

Okwuosa said Mbah is a working and intelligent governor who must have weighed his chances before defecting to the APC.

He said the PDP is shaky as the power bloc holding the party has moved to the ADC.

The political analyst stated this during an interview with Legit.ng over the weekend.

Okwuosa said no party is strong enough to match the APC ahead of the 2027 election.

He said Peter Obi and the Labour Party crisis have ruled out the option of an active opposition to the APC.

“The power bloc holding the PDP has ported to ADC; what then is left for Mbah in the shaky, shaky PDP? The ADC is still struggling to find its feet in the political sphere; again, with the power mongers in the new ADC who wouldn't let Peter Obi have a breath of relief; as it stands, Obi is party-less.

“Mbah did what he deemed intelligent because, as it stands, no other party is strong enough to match the APC. The Labour Party would have come close, but the greed and in-house sellouts pushed away Obi.”

Okwuosa urged other Southeast governors and politicians to play the politics of development by supporting the government in power for the greater good of the region.

“Enough of being too sentimental, Mbah's defection was a smart move. Let's stop the habit of going against the government in power simply because we do not like the candidate or party; that has cost us a whole lot.

“Look at the eastern states, no tangible federal government presence and interventions. Let's learn from the Hausas and Yorubas. Support the government in power for the greater good. Even if we didn't vote for them, once they are declared the winner, we should embrace the declaration in the spirit of sportsmanship.”

