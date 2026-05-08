A young Nigerian student has shared why he left his first university in 300 level to start afresh at another school

In his post, he said his GPA was poor and kept getting worse each semester, despite his parents’ encouragement

During the exam period, he stayed back at home and applied for a different course at another university so he could start over

A Nigerian student has recounted how he abandoned his studies at his first university while in his third year and began again at a different institution.

He explained that the decision followed a long period of poor academic performance that left him feeling discouraged about continuing on his original path.

Student ditches Industrial Physics after grades kept falling. Photo credit: @Destinyplayscodm/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student leaves school at 300 level

The student, who posts on TikTok under the handle @Destinyplayscodm, said he had struggled throughout his time on the Industrial Physics programme.

Although he had been a strong performer in secondary school, his grades declined steadily after he entered university.

He stated that his grade point average was low from the start and continued to fall each semester, despite repeated encouragement from his parents to persevere.

He recalled that he never wanted to study Industrial Physics and had hoped to change course from the moment it was allocated to him.

However, his parents persuaded him to continue, telling him that he was capable and needed to believe in himself.

He added that they had also claimed his difficulties was caused by a lack of prayer.

By the time his examinations approached, the student said he concluded that continuing would serve no purpose.

He decided not to sit the exams and instead used money he had saved to seek admission elsewhere.

He travelled to Lead City University on his own, secured a place on a new course, and completed the process without assistance. He admitted that he wished he had made the change sooner.

Looking back, he described the shift from being a top student in secondary school to struggling at university as frustrating, and he urged others in a similar situation to leave a course they could not cope with before it was too late.

He noted that while parents might be upset at first, they would eventually accept the decision.

The student also advised caution, noting that anyone considering such a move should plan carefully in case their parents withdrew financial support.

He expressed relief at being in a new environment and said the experience taught him the importance of acting before it became too late.

Student urges others to leave courses they cannot cope with. Photo credit: @Destinyplayscodm/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"One minute you're in your 300 level. Next minute you're having a new matric number. Funny how I thought I was going to graduate soon. Leave that course you’re not coping in before it’s too late, your parents will heal. Always wanted to leave Industrial Physics from the moment I was given the course but my parents kept convincing I could do it, each semester my gpa that was already very bad kept reducing, went from a top student in secondary school to an olodo in university.

"Knew I couldn’t finish with that result, told my parents I needed a change of school so bad but as always “you can do it, believe in yourself, you’re not praying that’s why and so on”. A day before my exams I made up my mind I wasn’t going to write the exams cause what’s the point, saved up money, came to Lead City to find admission for myself in a new course, did everything I had to do to be here myself and here I am Again, leave that course you’re not coping in, your parents will heal!!!! Sha guide first incase they decide not to pay your school fees again. Honestly wish I did this earlier tho."

Reactions as student shares tough academic journey

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Amzyberry_1 said:

"So funny how I changed from law department to sociology and graduated with second class, starting my masters degree with M.sc in social work. I give thanks to God."

@Just that gurl wrote:

"How I wish they can understand this. They don't understand it. I don't like this course at all. I want to do business admin. They all just want science."

@Lily said:

"Exactly what I did and my mum is still keeping me malice till now. Changed from med surg to cyber security."

@Danny Gee said:

"So which course are u studying now,?? Sha pls try and commit to ur studies seriously, no course is easy and you won’t find it easy anywhere."

@AT!NUK added:

"One minute you are your final year, next minute you are preparing for jupeb, I thought I will graduate this year, but."

See the post below:

Lady returns to secondary school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who returned to secondary school at 27 shared her experience as the oldest person in her classroom.

She opened up about her reason for returning and the progress she had made so far since she resumed her secondary education.

Source: Legit.ng