FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio stated that elections have improved significantly in Nigeria since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) left power in 2015.

Akpabio stated that, although Nigerians continue to face setbacks, the system has shown improvement.

As reported by Daily Trust, Akpabio said this during the second reading of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill at plenary on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

"Since the PDP left, the elections have improved tremendously in this country. Imagine in this last election, we had to go up to the Supreme Court, arguing over whether winning the FCT was the only reason why you should become president."

Akpabio recounted how late President Musa Yar’adua publicly condemned the 2027 election that brought him into power under the PDP platform.

“I recall, I’ve been close to most of the presidents since 1999, and I recall in 2007, when I won as a governor, our then president, may his soul rest in peace, President Yar’Adua, had to come out publicly to say that the election that brought him as president was totally flawed. He said it was full of inconsistencies and rigging. Since then, we have plugged the holes.”

Reactions as Akpabio claims election has improved

@ValleyOfPeace3

Akpabio really said this with his full chest

So, according to him, elections have improved tremendously because people had to go to court and argue all the way to the Supreme Court about who actually won.

This country, ehn, the comedy writes itself.

@HarrysInteriors

Improved elections? When results upload fails nationwide, and court verdicts replace ballot boxes?

Let’s stop rewriting history. Nigerians saw what happened in 2023.

@PhilipAdanu

If he has selective amnesia, we don't. Most elections under the APC were either inconclusive or needed to be settled in court. It was under the APC that partisan judges took someone from 4th to 1st in an election. Under APC, INEC says one thing and does another.

@idriisgarba

Oga, are u not part of the PDP? You were two terms Governor of ur State, and all the elections you won were rigged in ur favor.

Akpabio: “How I was cheated in 2019”

Recall that Akpabio claimed that he was cheated in the 2019 Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial election.

The Senate President explained how he was prevented from being declared the winner of the election to represent his people.

Akpabio said the court convicted the returning officer, a University of Calabar professor, for manipulating the election results.

