A member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Patrick Umoh, has cautioned Patience Akpabio over the killer allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Honorable Umoh said Senator Akpabio doesn’t deserve an unwarranted attack from his sister-in-law, Patience

The federal lawmaker accused Akpabio’s sister-in-law of orchestrating a "campaign of character assassination” against the Senate President

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Patrick Umoh, has called for an immediate end to a “shameful charade” of defamation targeting Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by Ibanga Akpabio.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpabio reacted to the allegation leveled against him by his sister-in-law.

Umoh says Akpabio doesn’t deserve an unwarranted attack. Photo credit: Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Pat Akpabio linked the many unresolved killings that occurred in Akwa Ibom State when the Senate President.

Umoh said Akpabio doesn’t deserve an unwarranted attack from his sister-in-law, Mrs. Patience Ibanga Akpabio.

As reported by the Guardian, he made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Umoh accused Akpabio’s sister-in-law of orchestrating “unprovoked and dishonourable campaign of character assassination” against the Senate President.

The lawmaker, who represents Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

He said the tirades not only smear Senator Akpabio’s image but also tarnish the Akpabio family name.

The lawmaker said the smear extends to the reputation of Essien Udim, one of the three local government areas he represents in the House.

He urged Mrs. Akpabio to “reflect soberly on the consequences” of her actions, stressing the need to uphold shared cultural values of respect for elders and the sanctity of truth.

Umoh previously served as Akpabio’s Senior Legislative Aide and later as Special Assistant during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Akwa Ibom elder reacts to 'killer' allegation against Akpabio

Recall that an ally of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, reacted to the allegation leveled against the public official by his sister-in-law.

Patience Ibanga Akpabio linked the many unresolved killings that occurred in Akwa Ibom state to the Senate president .

The said ally, Nse Ntuen, issued a statement on Sunday, October 19, to address the allegation.

Read more stories on Akpabio:

Akpabio: “How I was cheated in the 2019”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akpabio lamented that he was cheated in the 2019 Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial election.

Senator Akpabio narrated how he was prevented from being declared the winner of the election to represent his people.

Akpabio said the court convicted the returning officer, a professor from the University of Calabar (UNICAL) with 34 years of service, for manipulating election results.

Source: Legit.ng