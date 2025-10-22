A heated session erupted in the Senate as Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan clashed during deliberations on the abortion amendment bill

The bill seeks to increase the penalty for aiding or procuring abortion from three years to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed disappointment after being ruled out of order, saying she felt excluded from a discussion that directly affects women’s rights

A brief but tense exchange unfolded on Tuesday at the Nigerian Senate as Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan clashed over a proposed amendment to the Criminal Code during plenary.

The debate revolved around the Criminal Code Amendment Bill seeking to impose harsher penalties for aiding or procuring abortions.

The bill, originally sponsored in the House of Representatives and presented for concurrence by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, proposes raising the sentence for those who supply abortion drugs or instruments from three years to 10 years without an option of fine, The Cable reported.

Lawmakers were divided over the definition of “unlawful abortion” and its moral and medical implications.

Senators disagree over ‘unlawful abortion’

Kwara Central Senator Saliu Mustapha argued that abortion could be justified on medical or religious grounds in specific circumstances, urging the chamber to consider exceptions that protect the lives of women.

Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central expressed concern that the amendment might make doctors hesitant to perform life-saving procedures, even when medically necessary.

He advised that the bill be suspended for broader consultations to avoid unintended harm.

Akpabio, after listening to the debate, suspended further consideration of the bill and referred it to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. The committee is expected to review the contentious sections and report back within two weeks.

The motion to suspend was unanimously adopted through a voice vote.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan ruled ‘out of order’

Moments after the decision, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, raised her hand to speak.

“Mr Senate President, please may I speak? I am a woman, as abortion has to do with women. It is very important, sir,” she appealed.

Akpabio gave her the ground to speak, although the matter had already been “stepped down in totality.”

His decision prompted a point of order from Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who cautioned that reopening the discussion after the gavel had dropped would breach the Senate’s standing rules.

“If you grant the exemption to distinguished Senator Natasha, then you must extend the same exemption to us,” Oshiomhole said, adding that rules must apply equally.

Akpabio upheld Oshiomhole’s objection, citing Rule 52, Subsection 6, which bars reopening a concluded matter.

“I rule Senator Natasha out of order,” he declared.

Following the plenary, Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed disappointment over the incident.

“I am disappointed I wasn’t allowed to speak about an issue that concerns women,” she told reporters, explaining that she felt excluded from a debate that directly affects women’s health and rights.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who recently returned from a six-month suspension, maintained that she would contribute her views when the bill reaches the committee stage.

She reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for women’s health and inclusion in legislative discourse.

