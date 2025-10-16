Senate President Godswill Akpabio lamented that he was cheated in the 2019 Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial election.

Senator Akpabio narrated how he was prevented from being declared the winner of the election to represent his people

Akpabio said the court convicted the returning officer, a professor from the University of Calabar (UNICAL) with 34 years of service, for manipulating election results

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio said he was cheated in the 2019 Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial election.

Senator Akpabio said the 2019 election that produced his opponent was marred by irregularities and massive mutilation of results.

Senator Akpabio explains how he was allegedly cheated in the 2029 election. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

He alleged that his votes were burnt in some local government areas, preventing him from being declared the rightful winner.

Akpabio stated this while contributing to debates on the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act on Thursday, October 16, 2025, during plenary.

As reported by Daily Trust, Akpabio recounted how the case was later decided by the court.

“I was cheated in the 2019 elections, and we went to court. The court annulled the election, saying the mutilation was terrible and that the returning officer was a danger to civility and must be prosecuted.

“The court ordered the prosecution of the electoral officer, but instead of prosecuting the INEC commissioner, they prosecuted the returning officer.”

Akpabio further stated that the returning officer, a professor from the University of Calabar (UNICAL), was later convicted for manipulating election results.

The Senate President lamented that the burning of the votes prevented him from being declared the winner.

“If the man was trying to assist me, how come they burnt my votes in my local government and I was not announced the winner?” he asked.

Senator Akpabio narrates how he was prevented from being declared the winner of the 2019 senatorial election. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Akpabio reacts to sister-in-law attacks

Recall that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, reacted to the allegation leveled against him by his sister-in-law.

Pat Akpabio linked the many unresolved killings that occurred in Akwa Ibom State when the Senate President was governor to him.

Senator Akpabio issued a statement through his spokesperson, Eseme Eyiboh, to address the allegation.

Read more stories on Akpabio:

Akpabio’s senate unseals Natasha’s office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Northern Ethnic Youths Group reacted to the unsealing of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office in the National Assembly.

The group hailed Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio for his fatherly love and composure in handling the dispute.

The northern youths threw a jibe at Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, telling the Kogi Central Senator to avoid “needless public accusations.”

Source: Legit.ng