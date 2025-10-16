“How I Was Cheated in the 2019 Election”: Senator Akpabio Narrates
- Senate President Godswill Akpabio lamented that he was cheated in the 2019 Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial election.
- Senator Akpabio narrated how he was prevented from being declared the winner of the election to represent his people
- Akpabio said the court convicted the returning officer, a professor from the University of Calabar (UNICAL) with 34 years of service, for manipulating election results
FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio said he was cheated in the 2019 Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial election.
Senator Akpabio said the 2019 election that produced his opponent was marred by irregularities and massive mutilation of results.
He alleged that his votes were burnt in some local government areas, preventing him from being declared the rightful winner.
Akpabio stated this while contributing to debates on the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act on Thursday, October 16, 2025, during plenary.
As reported by Daily Trust, Akpabio recounted how the case was later decided by the court.
“I was cheated in the 2019 elections, and we went to court. The court annulled the election, saying the mutilation was terrible and that the returning officer was a danger to civility and must be prosecuted.
“The court ordered the prosecution of the electoral officer, but instead of prosecuting the INEC commissioner, they prosecuted the returning officer.”
Akpabio further stated that the returning officer, a professor from the University of Calabar (UNICAL), was later convicted for manipulating election results.
The Senate President lamented that the burning of the votes prevented him from being declared the winner.
“If the man was trying to assist me, how come they burnt my votes in my local government and I was not announced the winner?” he asked.
Akpabio reacts to sister-in-law attacks
Recall that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, reacted to the allegation leveled against him by his sister-in-law.
Pat Akpabio linked the many unresolved killings that occurred in Akwa Ibom State when the Senate President was governor to him.
Senator Akpabio issued a statement through his spokesperson, Eseme Eyiboh, to address the allegation.
