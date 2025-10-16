Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Pat Akpabio, a sister-in-law to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has launched a fresh attack on the former Akwa Ibom State governor.

She linked the many unresolved killings in Akwa Ibom state to Akpabio.

Akpabio denies his sister-in-law's allegations. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio/Princess Pat Akpabio

“For all the people you people have killed when you were the governor (of Akwa Ibom) and those you people have killed now that you are in the Senate, it will never be well with you.”

As reported by Premium Times, Pat angrily said this to Akpabio in a Facebook video she posted on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

It was gathered that Pat is married to Akpabio’s brother, Ibanga, who reportedly brought Akpabio from Lagos to Uyo around 1999.

Ibanga allegedly nominated him for the appointment as commissioner in then-Governor Victor Attah’s cabinet.

Akapbio grew politically and later became the Akwa Ibom governor in 2007.

Pat portrays Akpabio as unworthy of the people’s trust and vows to challenge him in the 2027 senatorial election.

She claimed that Akpabio accused her husband, Ibanga, of killing a close political associate and causing him (Akpabio) to lose the 2019 senatorial election and running away with his money.

Pat dared Akpabio to respond to her allegations and threatened to release more damaging information about the Senate president.

Akpabio reacts to sister-in-law attacks

Akpabio’s spokesperson, Eseme Eyiboh, said Pat should file a report with security agencies instead of taking to Facebook to accuse him of killings.

Eyiboh said Akpabio is too busy to pay attention to what his sister-in-law says against him.

“Killing is at the heart of our criminal justice administration. So I expect a citizen who is aware of the commission of such a crime to be honest enough and be responsive by reporting or inviting the attention of the appropriate department of state to investigate. The issue of murder is not an issue that you want to use for a political vendetta. The law is very clear that whoever asserts must prove.”

