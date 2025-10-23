Nnamdi Kanu has listed two of President Tinubu’s ministers and two APC governors as witnesses in his terrorism trial

The IPOB leader said he would testify in his own defence and provide a sworn account denying all allegations

Kanu is seeking a 90-day extension to present his 23 witnesses, divided into material and compellable categories

Embattled Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has submitted a list of prominent political and security figures as witnesses in his ongoing terrorism trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The list includes two serving ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, two sitting governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and several top officials who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nnamdi Kanu during a court appearance in Abuja as his terrorism trial continues. Photo: FB/NnamdiKanuSupporters

Source: Twitter

IPOB leader submits full witness lineup

In a fresh motion personally signed and filed before Justice James Omotosho, Kanu expressed readiness to begin his defence as directed by the court.

The motion, dated October 20 and filed on October 21, 2025, stated that he would be calling a total of 23 witnesses, divided into two categories: “ordinary but material witnesses” and “vital and compellable” witnesses to be summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.

He also requested a 90-day window to complete his defence, citing the volume and importance of the individuals expected to testify.

Kanu told the court that he would personally take the stand to give a sworn account, denying all allegations and explaining the political context surrounding his past statements and actions.

IPOB leader names Tinubu’s ministers, APC governors

List of witnesses Nnamdi Kanu wants to call in his ‘treason’ trial (2025)

Theophilus Danjuma, former chief of army ⁠Turkur Buratai, former chief of army staff of Nigeria ⁠Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state ⁠Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo state ⁠Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) ⁠Okezie Ikpeazu, former governor of Abia state ⁠Dave Umahi, minister of works ⁠Abubakar Malami, former attorney-general of the federation ⁠Ahmed Rufai, immediate past director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) ⁠Yusuf Bichi, former director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) ⁠Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, current DSS DG

Kanu’s lawyer, brother, others sent to prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a magistrate’s court in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had ordered the remand of Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and ten others in Kuje Correctional Centre following their involvement in a protest demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer Aloy Ejimakor has been remanded in prison. Photo: FB/NnamdiKanu

Source: Facebook

They were arraigned on charges relating to inciting public disturbance and breaching peace during the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held in Abuja on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The demonstration, led by former presidential candidate and publisher Omoyele Sowore, called for the release of Kanu, who is currently standing trial on terrorism-related charges.

Police authorities cracked down on the protest, resulting in multiple arrests. The detainees were subsequently taken to the Kuje Magistrate’s Court, where the magistrate ruled for their remand until Friday.

'Free Nnamdi Kanu' protest: Abuja residents stranded

Legit.ng earlier reported that tension gripped parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Monday morning, October 20, as heavy security presence paralysed movement across several major routes, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded and frustrated.

Security operatives mounted checkpoints and barricades at strategic locations in anticipation of the planned ‘FreeNnamdiKanu’ protest.

The move, however, sparked massive traffic congestion, particularly along the Bwari, Ushafa, Dutse, and Kubwa axes, where commuters were trapped for hours on their way to the city centre.

Source: Legit.ng