Senate President Godswill Akpabio joined political and religious leaders in Jos for the burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of APC Chairman Dr Nentawe Yilwatda

In his condolence, Akpabio urged Yilwatda to take solace in his mother’s legacy of service and described her passing as timely and impactful

Akpabio also praised President Tinubu’s leadership, highlighting the unity seen at the service as a symbol of faith and national cohesion

Jos, Plateau state - The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, was among top government officials who attended the burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, in Jos, Plateau State.

Mama Lydia, who died in August at the age of 83, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 4, in a service that drew political and religious leaders from across Nigeria.

What Akpabio Told APC Chairman Nentawe During His Mother's Burial In Jos is Finally Out

Akpabio consoles APC chairman

In his condolence message, Akpabio urged the APC National Chairman to draw comfort from his mother’s life of service and the timing of her departure, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“To our dear Mama, goodbye from all of us. Goodbye from Nigeria. To our National Chairman, be consoled in the knowledge that your mother chose the right time to depart, a time when her legacy continues to speak through you and through all the lives she touched.”

Praise for President Tinubu’s leadership

What Akpabio Told APC Chairman Nentawe During His Mother's Burial In Jos is Finally Out

The Senate President also seized the moment to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a unifier who has successfully brought together people across political, religious, and regional divides.

“All former Governors of Plateau State are here today, irrespective of political party. The Governor of Plateau State, working closely with our National Chairman, has received you warmly, and the people of Plateau have shown tremendous affection and excitement at your visit,” Akpabio said.

He added:

“As a politician, I observed the turnout from the airport to this venue — thousands of Plateau citizens lined the streets, waving and cheering. That alone speaks louder than any words: Mr President, you have touched the hearts of the people of the Plateau.”

Akpabio: Service seen as symbol of unity

Akpabio concluded that the service was not only a moment of mourning but also a reflection of unity, faith, and leadership, Vanguard reported.

“This service today is a powerful reflection of unity, faith, and leadership — and it shows that God has truly registered your presence,” he declared.

Jos furneral: Tinubu speaks on his religios beliefs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the funeral of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, became a political gathering on Saturday in Jos, Plateau state.

Addressing mourners, President Bola Tinubu used the occasion to speak on his beliefs about Islam, Christianity, and religious freedom.

The President stressed the importance of religious harmony, highlighting his belief in freedom of worship and unity under God.

The Plateau state Government had earlier announced traffic diversions in Jos and Bukuru to ease movement for President Bola Tinubu’s convoy, who attended the ceremony after landing at Jos International Airport.

