An ally of the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, has reacted to the allegation leveled against the public official by his sister-in-law

Patience Akpabio linked the many unresolved killings that occurred in Akwa Ibom state to the senate president

Senator Akpabio's ally Nse Ntuen issued a statement on Sunday, October 19, to address the allegation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Nse Ntuen, a former member of the Akwa Ibom house of assembly, has condemned in strong terms the allegation linking the many unresolved killings in the state to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

As reported by Vanguard on Sunday, October 19, Ntuen stated that the accusation levelled against the Nigerian No.3 citizen are "unfounded".

The Akwa Ibom elder who is a longtime ally of Akpabio, spoke through a statement where he described the claims circulated by Mrs Patience Ibanga Akpabio, Akpabio’s sister-in-law, as baseless, malicious, and inconsistent with both the character and public record of the senate president.

Recall Patience resuscitated the controversy surrounding the many unresolved killings that occurred in Akwa Ibom when Akpabio was governor of the state.

She said angrily to Akpabio in a Facebook video she posted on Saturday, October 11.

“For all the people you people have killed when you were the governor (of Akwa Ibom) and those you people have killed now that you are in the senate, it will never be well with you."

Pat’s Facebook video is the latest in her series of attacks against the senate president. In it, she portrays Akpabio as unworthy of the people’s trust. She dared Akpabio to respond to her allegations and threatened to release more damaging information about the senate president.

Ntuen reacts to Akpabio's sister-in-law's accusation

Reacting to the stunning video, Ntuen, a former chairman of Essien Udim local government area (LGA) from which Akpabio hails, said:

“These spurious attacks are not only affronts to Senator Akpabio’s person but also to the collective reputation of Essien Udim and, by extension, Akwa Ibom state."

Ntuen added:

“The public is therefore advised to disregard such falsehoods, which serve no purpose other than to inflame passions and divert focus from meaningful governance.”

Akpabio shoots down allegation against him

In the same vein, on Wednesday, October 15, Senator Akpabio reacted to the weighty allegation.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio said Patience ought to file a report with Nigeria’s security agencies instead of taking to Facebook to accuse him of killings.

This Day quoted Eyiboh as saying:

“Killing is at the heart of our criminal justice administration. So I expect a citizen who is aware of the commission of such a crime to be honest enough and be responsive by reporting or inviting the attention of the appropriate department of state to investigate. The issue of murder is not an issue that you want to use for a political vendetta. The law is very clear that whoever asserts must prove."

