A Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit seeking to void Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Apkoti’s six-month suspension over alleged misconduct

Justice James Omotosho ruled that the plaintiffs, led by Ovavu Illiyasu, lacked the legal right (locus standi) to challenge the Senate’s internal disciplinary actions

The suspension imposed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s leadership remains valid unless overturned by a higher court

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, which sought to nullify the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Apoti of Kogi Central over alleged misconduct.

Recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio of making sexual advances towards her.

The allegation was preceded by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s outburst against Akpabio over the seating arrangement in the red chamber.

However, after a long period of legal battle,, the Sergeant at Arms of the National Assembly, along with combined personnel of security organisations, have unsealed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s 205 office in the Senate wing.

With her office now unsealed, Akpoti-Uduaghan can access the National Assembly premises, paving the way for her to resume her legislative duties after her six-month suspension.

The move to open Natasha’s office before resumption is to enable the Kogi Central lawmaker to be in the hallowed chamber upon resumption on October 7, 2025.

Plaintiffs lacked legal right to sue, says judge

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/654/2025, was brought before the court by one Ovavu Illiyasu and nine others.

The plaintiffs argued that Senator Natasha’s suspension would deprive the people of Kogi Central of adequate representation in the Senate.

Delivering judgment on Friday, October 3, Justice James Omotosho held that the plaintiffs lacked locus standi (legal right) to institute the action, Vanguard reported.

“The applicants have no direct interest that qualifies them to challenge the internal disciplinary measures of the Senate. On that ground, this suit fails,” Justice Omotosho ruled.

Calls for recall rejected by court

Among their reliefs, the plaintiffs had urged the court to order Senator Natasha’s recall, insisting that her suspension unfairly shortchanged their senatorial district. They argued that the suspension breached their right to representation.

Justice Omotosho, however, dismissed the case as lacking merit, stating that such matters fall strictly within the powers of the legislative chamber.

Background to the dispute

Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Apoti was suspended earlier in 2025 following allegations of misconduct levelled against her, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The Senate leadership, under President Godswill Akpabio, imposed a six-month suspension which triggered public debates and legal actions.

With Friday’s ruling, the suspension remains valid, unless overturned by a higher court.

