Just In: Court Finally Takes Decision Over Natasha vs Akpabio Case
Nigeria

Just In: Court Finally Takes Decision Over Natasha vs Akpabio Case

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • A Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit seeking to void Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Apkoti’s six-month suspension over alleged misconduct
  • Justice James Omotosho ruled that the plaintiffs, led by Ovavu Illiyasu, lacked the legal right (locus standi) to challenge the Senate’s internal disciplinary actions
  • The suspension imposed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s leadership remains valid unless overturned by a higher court

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, which sought to nullify the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Apoti of Kogi Central over alleged misconduct.

Recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio of making sexual advances towards her.

The Federal High Court delivers a ruling in the legal battle between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
A final verdict comes from the Federal High Court in the political tussle between Akpabio and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Photo credit: @NatsahAkpoti/@Sen_Akpabio
Source: Twitter

The allegation was preceded by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s outburst against Akpabio over the seating arrangement in the red chamber.

However, after a long period of legal battle,, the Sergeant at Arms of the National Assembly, along with combined personnel of security organisations, have unsealed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s 205 office in the Senate wing.

With her office now unsealed, Akpoti-Uduaghan can access the National Assembly premises, paving the way for her to resume her legislative duties after her six-month suspension.

The move to open Natasha’s office before resumption is to enable the Kogi Central lawmaker to be in the hallowed chamber upon resumption on October 7, 2025.

Plaintiffs lacked legal right to sue, says judge

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/654/2025, was brought before the court by one Ovavu Illiyasu and nine others.

The plaintiffs argued that Senator Natasha’s suspension would deprive the people of Kogi Central of adequate representation in the Senate.

Delivering judgment on Friday, October 3, Justice James Omotosho held that the plaintiffs lacked locus standi (legal right) to institute the action, Vanguard reported.

“The applicants have no direct interest that qualifies them to challenge the internal disciplinary measures of the Senate. On that ground, this suit fails,” Justice Omotosho ruled.

Calls for recall rejected by court

Among their reliefs, the plaintiffs had urged the court to order Senator Natasha’s recall, insisting that her suspension unfairly shortchanged their senatorial district. They argued that the suspension breached their right to representation.

Justice Omotosho, however, dismissed the case as lacking merit, stating that such matters fall strictly within the powers of the legislative chamber.

Background to the dispute

The Federal High Court rules on the high-profile case involving Godswill Akpabio and Kogi senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
After months of tension, the Federal High Court makes its decision in the dispute between Akpabio and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Photo credit: @Sen_Akpabio/@NatashaAkpoti
Source: Facebook

Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Apoti was suspended earlier in 2025 following allegations of misconduct levelled against her, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The Senate leadership, under President Godswill Akpabio, imposed a six-month suspension which triggered public debates and legal actions.

With Friday’s ruling, the suspension remains valid, unless overturned by a higher court.

Natasha speaks on how Akbabio treated her like servant

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of treating her like a domestic servant.

The lawmaker made the remarks on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, while addressing newsmen in her office at the national assembly complex, shortly after the Senate finally granted her access to her office following a six-month suspension.

Reflecting on her ordeal, the senator described the past six months as a period of survival.

Source: Legit.ng

