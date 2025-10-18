APC chairman Nentawe Yilwatda revealed that top ADC members and other opposition figures were set to join the ruling party in the coming days

Yilwatda assured stakeholders that APC remained strong and healthy as more senators and governors prepared to defect to the party

The APC chairman thanked members for their support during his mother’s burial and said Plateau APC had grown stronger after its Supreme Court setback

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has disclosed that many top members of the ADC will be joining the ruling party in the coming days.

Speaking at a meeting of Plateau APC stakeholders held at Crest Hotel, Jos, on Friday, Yilwatda said preparations were already underway to welcome “notable figures” from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other political parties into the APC fold.

APC in good health, says Yilwatda

Apologising for arriving late to the meeting, the APC Chairman explained that his delay was due to an earlier engagement with APC governors in Kebbi state.

The meeting, he said, focused on assessing the health and strength of the party nationwide.

“There is no viral or bacterial infection in APC. We even took the party to the lab in Kebbi, it came out clean,” Yilwatda quipped, drawing laughter from party members.

He announced that next week, the party would formally receive several new members from the ADC and others returning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Next week, I will be receiving some notable figures from the ADC. Some of those who had defected from PDP have reached out to ADC and are now returning to APC. Many of them have completed their ‘medicals’ and will be officially unveiled next week," he said.

More senators and governors to join APC

The APC Chairman further hinted that more high-profile politicians, including senators and governors, would soon declare for the party.

“In another two weeks, we will unveil yet another big figure who just finished his own ‘medicals.’ He tried to unveil himself the day before yesterday, you probably saw it in the news. But officially, we’ll be receiving him soon.

“More people are coming. More senators are joining; more governors, more members of the National Assembly. The APC is the bride of the moment," he said.

Yilwatda gives thanks to APC over mother's funeral

Yilwatda also used the occasion to thank party members for the solidarity shown to him during the death and burial of his mother, describing their support as “a pillar of strength” during a difficult time.

“When I lost my dear mother, the entire APC family stood firmly by me. My tears were soothed because you were there to offer comfort and support. Thank you for standing by me through it all,” he said.

Plateau APC stronger after Supreme Court setback

Reflecting on the party’s earlier legal setback at the Supreme Court, Yilwatda said critics had underestimated the APC’s resilience on the Plateau.

“Many people thought that was the end of APC on the Plateau; that we had been buried politically. But what they didn’t see was the seed that had already been sown. That seed germinated, and today, APC is stronger, more vibrant and growing bigger by the day,” he declared.

New members welcomed home

He also welcomed returning and new members from various parties including Labour Party, PRP, and PDP.

“You are welcome back home. The beauty of APC is that it is a party that welcomes people regardless of when they join. You don’t need to have been in APC from the beginning to rise. If you join today, you are a full member with full rights and privileges," he said.

