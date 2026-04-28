Actress Toyin Abraham has added a significant win to her achievements in 2026 as she joins the calibre of celebrities with an ambassadorial deal from Globacom

The actress took to her social media pages to share an advertisement with one of the top telecommunication companies in Nigeria

Legit.ng gathered reactions from some fans and well-wishers who showered Toyin Abraham with congratulations on her latest feat

Famous Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham, also known as Bestie Jesu, has achieved a new milestone in her career following her endorsement deal with one of Nigeria's top telecommunication companies.

The actress who was caught in the middle of a drama with a content creator stepped out of it into a deal with businessman Mike Adenuga's Globacom Nigeria.

Toyin Abraham joins top celebrities with Glo ambassadorial deal. Credit: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Taking to her social media pages, the actress, who was recently celebrated by the Federal Government of Nigeria, shared her first commercials with Globacom.

In a short clip that has since circulated on social media, Toyin Abraham played the role of a nagging aunty who struggled with connectivity during a trip across towns. Eventually, she was saved by Globacom's vast connectivity, which cut across cities, towns and remote locations.

Sharing the video, she captioned it:

"Stay connected, no matter where you’re headed. Glo SIM gives you coverage that doesn’t disappear the moment you leave familiar territory. Make your calls, browse freely, video call home, and keep everything moving without interruption."

Flooding her comments section, fans and well-wishers have since showered the actress with endless love, and many immediately made a commitment to switch to the telecommunications company due to her influence.

Toyin Abraham signs endorsement with Mike Adenuga’s Globacom. Credit: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's endorsement deal with Glo triggers reactions

Legit.ng collated some reactions from fans of the actress below:

@RealAdeshina penned:

"Congratulations @toyin_abraham1. This is very huge 🥂. With Glo, let’s Go!"

@Dasyposh_empire said:

"Glo network has been a life saver for me these days and I’m so glad I switched ❤️🔥🔥 Congratulations my woman ❤️🔥"

@arrowingtruth opined:

"I see reason where the hate is coming from ,only you in the industry bagging all this big deal 😀.am super happy for you .congrats"

@pretty_bjay stated:

"Ability yato si ability 👏👏😂.. @globacomlimited well-done but pls do more ejoor👏👏. Congratulations Worldbest ❤️❤️."

@YusuffOlub10929 said:

"This is the biggest win of the century, congratulations mama ire, more deals IJMN 🔥."

Watch Toyin Abraham's Glo commercial below:

Toyin Abraham's movie hits N350m at the Box Office

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Toyin Abraham’s movie Alakada: Bad and Boujee performed exponentially in cinemas, raking in about ₦350 million in just 18 days after its release. The film quickly became a big hit, with lots of movie lovers rushing and pushing it high on the box office charts.

Toyin Abraham was very grateful for the overwhelming support from her fans, colleagues, team, and especially her husband for standing by her to ensure the success of the movie.

The movie’s strong performance also shows that Nigerians are really supporting local films, and it has become one of the most talked-about movies at the time.

Source: Legit.ng