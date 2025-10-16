Senator Friday Benson Konbowei, representing Bayelsa Central, resigned from the PDP

Konbowei said his decision was prompted by the lingering internal crises weakening the PDP at both state and national levels

His defection further strengthens the APC’s position in the South-South, signalling growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections

Senator Friday Benson Konbowei, representing Bayelsa Central, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senator declared that he will be joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Breaking: Bayelsa Senator Suddenly Dumps PDP, Announces Next Party Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

His defection was formally announced on Thursday, September 16, during plenary, as Senate President Godswill Akpabio read Konbowei’s letter to the chamber before the close of proceedings.

PDP: Defection rooted in party crisis

In his letter, Senator Konbowei explained that his decision was driven by the deep-seated internal crisis that has continued to weaken the PDP at both state and national levels.

He said the party had “fallen into wrong hands” and lamented that it no longer reflected the founding ideals of its early leaders, such as Alex Ekwueme and Solomon Lar.

“The political party you built, which held lofty promise for Nigerians, has fallen into wrong hands. Lacking the principled leadership of those founders, the PDP has become characterised by internal power struggles, irreconcilable conflict, and disarray,” Konbowei stated.

Senator says he has lost hope in PDP’s national leadership

Breaking: Bayelsa Senator Suddenly Dumps PDP, Announces Next Party Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

The Bayelsa lawmaker, who once served as Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, noted that he had taken a “deep look” at the prolonged leadership crisis and divisions in the PDP.

“I have lost hope in the capacity of the PDP to play the role of a political party,” he declared.

He further revealed that his decision was reached after wide consultations with family and political associates, and in solidarity with Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

Konbowei joins APC

Announcing his next political move, Senator Konbowei said he was joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am therefore left with no option but to resign my membership of the PDP and move to the All Progressives Congress,” he stated in the letter.

He also expressed gratitude to Senate President Akpabio, describing him as “the Uncommon Transformer” for his “uncommon love, kindness, and leadership in the Senate.”

Reading the letter, Senate President Godswill Akpabio acknowledged the development and wished the Bayelsa lawmaker well in his new political journey.

Political implications ahead of 2027

Konbowei’s defection adds to the growing list of PDP lawmakers who have crossed over to the ruling APC in recent months, signalling shifting political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Observers say the move could strengthen APC’s foothold in the South-South region, particularly in Bayelsa State, where the PDP has historically maintained dominance.

Wike breaks silence on defections

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, October 15, took aim at his critics in the political space.

Specifically, the minister declared that those who once vilified him for associating with President Bola Tinubu are now defecting in large numbers to the president's All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng