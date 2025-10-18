Dr Waripamo-Owei Dudafa resigned from the PDP and formally joined the APC in a move signalling new political directions

He cited unresolved national disputes within the PDP as the reason for his departure after a period of reflection and consultation

Dudafa expressed hope in the APC’s platform, promising to work with colleagues to address challenges facing Bayelsa state

A former Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Matters and Social Events to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dudafa, who previously served in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, announced his resignation on Saturday in Yenagoa.

Just In: Jonathan's Former Aide Dumps PDP, Announces Next Party Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Resignation follows deep reflection

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the PDP, Southern Opokuma/Ayibabiri Ward 8 in Kolokuma Opukuma Local Government Area, Dudafa said his decision followed “a period of deep reflection and consultation with political associates, supporters and family members.”

He wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party effective immediately. Throughout my time with the party, I have been deeply committed to our shared values and goals, and it has been an honour to work with so many dedicated individuals.”

Unresolved disputes cited as reason for departure

Dudafa highlighted persistent disputes at the national level as a factor in his decision, saying they had “significantly impeded our ability to move forward, rather they create an environment of conflict that’s no longer conducive to advancing the shared values and objectives.”

He added:

“While this decision has been difficult, I remain committed to serving the best interests of our people, motivated by my dedication to their welfare and progress.”

APC offers renewed hope, says Dudafa

Announcing his new political home, Dudafa explained his choice of the APC:

“After careful reflection and consideration, I have decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), a platform I believe offers renewed hope, unity and a stronger foundation to address the challenges facing our dear state.”

Addressing members of the APC, he said:

“I look forward to working alongside new colleagues who share this vision.”

Appreciation for PDP experience

Despite his departure, Dudafa expressed gratitude to the PDP for the relationships and experiences he gained during his tenure, wishing the party well in navigating its current challenges.

Political observers believe his resignation could signal broader realignments ahead of future political developments in Bayelsa State and nationally.

Source: Legit.ng