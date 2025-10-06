A top Nigerian court has been asked to issue an order of perpetual injunction, restraining former President Goodluck Jonathan

A lawyer urged the court to stop Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party for the purpose of contesting the 2027 presidential election

Bayelsa-born Jonathan is reportedly considering a 2027 presidential run with a major opposition party

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court, Abuja, has been urged to restrict former President Goodluck Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party in Nigeria with the intention of contesting the 2027 presidential election.

As reported by The Nation on Monday, October 6, the request forms part of the reliefs being sought in suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/ 2025, filed by a prominent lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi.

Lawyer tackles Goodluck Jonathan

The Cable also noted Jideobi's request.

In the same vein, the plaintiff is praying the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting or publishing Jonathan’s name as a duly nominated candidate of any political party for the purpose of contesting the 2027 presidential election.

In a supporting affidavit, the complainant argued that Jonathan was first sworn in as president on May 6, 2010, following the death of then-Nigerian leader Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. GEJ, as Jonathan is fondly called, was previously the vice-president.

Jideobi stated that he recently saw reports on television stations and national dailies concerning Jonathan’s supposed intention to contest for the presidency in 2027.

The suit partly reads:

“That the plaintiff believes that the 1st defendant, having completed the unexpired term of late President Yar’Adua and subsequently served a full term after the 2011 election, has exhausted the constitutional limit of two tenures as President.

“That if the court does not intervene timeously, a political party may present the 1st defendant as its presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, thereby breaching the constitution.”

Legit.ng reports that Jonathan, who led Nigeria between 2010 and 2015, has not publicly declared any intention to run in the 2027 election. However, periodic reports suggesting his possible return to power have continued to surface in political circles, speculation that has now prompted a legal challenge.

If he decides to run, Jonathan may give the presidency a shot again on the platform of either the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or African Democratic Congress (ADC).

