FCT, Abuja - A former Edo State governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, stated that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan poses no threat to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Oshiomhole urged Jonathan not to give in to pressure to contest the 2027 election.

Oshiomhole advises Jonathan not contest 2027 election. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He warned Jonathan that contesting the 2027 election could damage his political legacy.

As reported by The Punch, Oshiomhole stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on October 5, 2025.

The senator representing Edo North said that only Jonathan’s “enemies” would want him to recontest.

“I have a lot of respect for him. Now, how can Jonathan be a threat? We defeated him before when PDP was truly PDP. If a man had a PDP at his best, at his peak, and he was defeated, I think only his enemy will push him to go into the race.

“There are other issues that may not be helpful to him. I think he has managed to demonstrate that out of power, you can be relevant and be at peace.”

