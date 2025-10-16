Six Bayelsa local government chairmen have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party following Governor Douye Diri’s exit

The chairmen, under ALGON, say the decision stems from deepening internal divisions within the PDP

The mass resignation marks a widening political realignment in Bayelsa’s leadership ahead of future political moves

Six local government chairmen in Bayelsa state have joined Governor Douye Diri in quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), deepening the political shake-up that began with the governor’s resignation earlier in the week.

Bayelsa political shift as Diri leaves PDP

Governor Diri, who announced his exit from the PDP on Wednesday, October 16, said his decision was taken “for very obvious reasons,” adding that several members of his cabinet and the state assembly had also followed suit.

Barely hours later, the local government chairmen, operating under the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), convened a press conference at the group’s secretariat in Yenagoa to confirm their withdrawal from the party.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Lelei Tariye Isaac, chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, said the move was a direct response to the internal rifts that had plagued the PDP in Bayelsa.

"We are indeed grateful for the opportunity to serve the people for the past one and a half years,” he said.

“We were elected on the platform of the PDP, and today, we are aware that our leader, Governor Douye Diri, has formally resigned his membership of the party. As chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and appointees in the local government areas, we support the decision of our governor. We stand with him and, consequently, we also resign our membership of the PDP.”

Isaac further expressed appreciation to Bayelsans for their continued support of the Diri-led administration.

Among those present at the briefing were David Alagoa of Nembe LGA, Target Isaiah Segibo of Southern Ijaw LGA, Bulodisiye Ndiwari of Yenagoa LGA, Isaac Onniye of Ekeremor LGA, and Golden Jeremiah of Ogbia LGA.

Notably absent were Alice Allen Tangi of Sagbama LGA and Lucky Febo of Brass LGA. Bayelsa State has eight local government areas in total.

