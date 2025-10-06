Africa Digital Media Awards

2027 Election: "What Are Peter Obi’s Chances If Jonathan Contests," LP Chieftain Explains
Politics

2027 Election: "What Are Peter Obi's Chances If Jonathan Contests," LP Chieftain Explains

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, has analyzed the chances of the 2023 LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 election
  • Okon said former President Goodluck Jonathan will affect Obi's chances if he contests in the 2027 presidential election
  • During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okon said Jonathan has a broader national appeal across regions, unlike Obi, who has a regional strength

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Calabar, Cross River state - A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, said Peter Obi’s chances in the 2027 presidential election would decrease if former President Goodluck Jonathan contests.

Okon said Jonathan has a broader national appeal across the six geopolitical regions in the country.

Labour Party chieftain says Jonathan will reduce Peter Obi's influence in 2027
Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan/Mr Peter Obi
Source: Twitter

He said the former president can split opposition votes because of his experience and popularity around the country.

The former LP councillorship candidate in Eneyo South Ward, Akpabuyo local government area, Cross River state, stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

2027: How Jonathan will affect Peter Obi's chances

The LP chieftain said Jonathan will overshadow Obi’s strong regional presence.

“Peter Obi’s chances in the 2027 Nigerian presidential election would likely decrease if Goodluck Jonathan contests, as Jonathan is viewed as having a broader national appeal across regions, potentially splitting opposition votes or overshadowing Peter Obi’s regionally strong but narrower base.”

Okon, however, said he doubts Jonathan's comeback in the 2027 election.

He described former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana’s statement that Jonathan will run for the 2027 presidential election as a mere speculation.

He concluded that Gana’s pro-Jonathan statement that he can confirm the former president will contest is not verifiable.

What will happen to Obi if Jonathan contests

Recall that a political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, explained what would happen to Obi's presidential ambition if Goodluck Jonathan contests in 2027.

Okwuosa examined the chances of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate if Jonathan is on the same ballot.

Legit.ng reports that the former president has been called to contest for the 2027 election against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

LP chieftain says Jonathan will weakens Peter Obi's chances in 2027
Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi
Source: Facebook

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that former governor of Edo state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, sent an important message to ex-president Jonathan.

Oshiomhole said Jonathan should focus on preserving his status rather than contesting against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

According to Oshiomhole, Jonathan stands no chance of defeating President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng

