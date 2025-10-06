2027 Election: "What Are Peter Obi’s Chances If Jonathan Contests," LP Chieftain Explains
- A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, has analyzed the chances of the 2023 LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 election
- Okon said former President Goodluck Jonathan will affect Obi's chances if he contests in the 2027 presidential election
- During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okon said Jonathan has a broader national appeal across regions, unlike Obi, who has a regional strength
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Calabar, Cross River state - A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, said Peter Obi’s chances in the 2027 presidential election would decrease if former President Goodluck Jonathan contests.
Okon said Jonathan has a broader national appeal across the six geopolitical regions in the country.
He said the former president can split opposition votes because of his experience and popularity around the country.
The former LP councillorship candidate in Eneyo South Ward, Akpabuyo local government area, Cross River state, stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.
2027: How Jonathan will affect Peter Obi's chances
The LP chieftain said Jonathan will overshadow Obi’s strong regional presence.
“Peter Obi’s chances in the 2027 Nigerian presidential election would likely decrease if Goodluck Jonathan contests, as Jonathan is viewed as having a broader national appeal across regions, potentially splitting opposition votes or overshadowing Peter Obi’s regionally strong but narrower base.”
Okon, however, said he doubts Jonathan's comeback in the 2027 election.
He described former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana’s statement that Jonathan will run for the 2027 presidential election as a mere speculation.
He concluded that Gana’s pro-Jonathan statement that he can confirm the former president will contest is not verifiable.
What will happen to Obi if Jonathan contests
Recall that a political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, explained what would happen to Obi's presidential ambition if Goodluck Jonathan contests in 2027.
Okwuosa examined the chances of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate if Jonathan is on the same ballot.
Legit.ng reports that the former president has been called to contest for the 2027 election against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Oshiomhole mentions those who want Jonathan to contest
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that former governor of Edo state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, sent an important message to ex-president Jonathan.
Oshiomhole said Jonathan should focus on preserving his status rather than contesting against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.
According to Oshiomhole, Jonathan stands no chance of defeating President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.