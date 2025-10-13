Former President Goodluck Jonathan's joining the 2027 race has been described as a fascinating moment in Nigeria's political moment

The talk of former President Goodluck Jonathan joining the 2027 presidential race has been described as a fascinating moment in Nigeria's political milieu. This position was maintained by Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, in an interview with Legit.ng.

This came as opposition leaders are gunning for the former president in their quest to oust President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. The call to stop Tinubu in the next cycle of elections started soon after the 2023 election.

2027 election: Who started the coalition?

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar started the move when he called on opposition leaders to come together under one umbrella to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 election. Atiku's call led to the formation of the coalition that went ahead to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform.

Recently, Jonathan met with the national chairman of the ADC, former Senate President David Mark, but the details of their meeting were not disclosed. This raised the speculation that he may be joining the race as speculated.

On the other hand, the former president has been officially called by the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to contest for its presidential ticket, and the party has zoned its 2027 presidency to the south to pave the way for him.

Analyst reacts to calls on Jonathan to contest

Reacting to the opposition calculation, Yusuf maintained that it is a welcome development in Nigerian politics, but called on the former president to even resign from active politics and maintain his status as an elder statesman, rather than joining the race.

His statement reads:

"Jonathan's plan to be in the game in the 2027 election race is interesting. I think it is interesting considering the fact that he lost in 2015, he did not seek re-election in 2019, did not seek another election in 2023 and so it will be fascinating if he decides to join in 2027 but if I would answer the guests, I would say that he's not likely to run as a major player, as a major contestant, but he might be the backing some candidates.

"Whether he will do that clearly and definitively, or by playing the behind-the-scenes role, time will tell. But at the moment, he seems to be a significant political player in Nigeria's political atmosphere.

"I don't think that running for the presidency is the next big thing he should do. I probably would even suggest that it would be better for him to be an elder statesman and quit active politics altogether."

