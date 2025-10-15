Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said that the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is the only remaining opposition voice in Nigeria

Fayose made the remark on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, while maintaining, however, that no one would defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election

Fayose, who served as governor of Ekiti from 2003 to 2006, and again from 2014 to 2018, dismissed the PDP’s threat to the APC, saying that the opposition party is “going nowhere"

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, is the sole opposition figure who has the traction.

Fayose, an antagonist of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, spoke in a video interview with Channels Television on Wednesday evening, October 15, monitored by Legit.ng.

Messrs Atiku and Obi are eyeing the presidency. Both men are members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) opposition coalition.

Fayose said:

"The only opposition that I know in Nigeria now. I did not say the opposition can win Asiwaju (President Bola Tinubu), the only person that still has traction is Obi."

The ex-Ekiti governor added:

"Obi is talking, he is everywhere despite not being in government. I give it to him. All others are filling the gap."

Fayose speaks on PDP's troubles

Furthermore, Fayose commented on the travails of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng reports that the opposition party has been in a leadership crisis since the 2023 elections. The development has seen many PDP members defecting to the APC and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

On Tuesday, October 14, Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu, left PDP for the APC.

Barely 24 hours later, Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa state, also resigned from the opposition party.

In April, Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state, defected from the PDP to the APC.

In June, Umo Eno, governor of Akwa Ibom, left the PDP for the APC.

With Diri’s exit, the PDP now controls only eight states in the country.

Fayose posited:

"Any governor that is killing PDP knows he is the one killing PDP; they know themselves and the reason why they are killing it is for selfish interest. They put weight on some states, all because maybe they think 'this person will have a voice, let us kill his voice'. They have forgotten that in a very short time, in less than two years, they will join us here."

He added:

"Majority of governors who remain in the PDP will jump. It is a matter of time. The actual problem of PDP, they are gone. The new monsters are there now."

