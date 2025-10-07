Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, election, and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Abel Boma has prophesied that Peter Obi will not secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket.

Legit.ng recalls that in July, Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, aligned with the ADC coalition. However, he has not officially joined the party.

Pastor Boma warns Peter Obi

Amid fears that he may lose the ADC's ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, fresh reports indicate that the ex-Anambra state governor is considering dumping the ADC coalition for the Action Alliance (AA).

Sharing a prophecy via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, October 6, Prophet Boma stated that "instability" is not helping Obi.

He wrote:

"In 2026, political parties—ADC, PDP, APC, LP, and others—will experience major disruptions. A new restriction will be introduced: if you leave a party, you will never be allowed to return. This rule will be fiercely contested.

"Peter Obi will be given a window of time to seek God’s direction regarding which political party to align with. ADC will not give him the ticket—unless God intervenes and appears to those in control. But without divine intervention, they will not grant it. The Lord said instability is the reason Peter Obi is not standing out.

"All political parties will gather in confusion, planning to change their names. Very soon, APC will become APD. PDP will collapse and transform into a minor, irrelevant party—an “elementary world party.” APC will continue ruling under a new name. We must pray."

