A graduate of Taraba State University got the attention of many people after posting his final year CGPA

He mentioned the goal he had at the beginning of the 100 level when he newly gained admission into the school

The certificate he posted online, as well as the high CGPA he finished with, made several people praise him

A graduate of Taraba State University who refused to settle for less has earned people’s praise after posting a photo of his school certificate and displaying his CGPA.

Many people praised him after they saw the grade boldly and clearly written on the certificate he posted on his page.

Man who refused to settle for less at Taraba State University posts impressive CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/abdulmajiddabo

Source: TikTok

Taraba State University posts final year results

The said TikTok post also contained a description that explained the thoughts of the individual.

According to him, he read for several nights and refused to settle for less, and from the very beginning, he had just one dream, which was to graduate with a first-class degree from the university, which he eventually did.

He wrote:

"Alhamdulillah 🤍"

"Countless nights of reading. Countless days of staying locked in, pushing, striving, and refusing to settle for less."

"From the very beginning, I had one goal in mind: graduate with a First Class."

"And today, I can say… I did it. Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (B.MLS) — First Class Honours."

Graduate of Taraba State University celebrates high CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/abdulmajiddabo

Source: TikTok

@abdulmajiddabo continued in the viral post:

"It wasn’t easy. There were moments of doubt, exhaustion, and pressure… but Allah saw me through every single one of them."

"I’m beyond grateful for the journey, the lessons, and the growth."

"This is just the beginning. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead and everything that’s yet to come."

"Alhamdulillah, always."

Reactions as man shows off CGPA online

IGWe WISDOMS said:

"In school 4.7 nah 2:1."

UMUKORO OGHENERUKEVWE added:

"Congratulations 🔥🎉🎉🎉 I’m also studying mls and I can’t wait ☺️congratulations once again boss."

NoorAesthetics prayed:

"Alhamdulillah. Congratulations dear may Almighty Allah bless it."

Adakuoma_nwa said:

"Omo you be champion oh. Congratulations."

Ustaadh Abdulraman Akintola shared:

"Congratulations, More grace and progress. Greater heights ahead."

Kusibe explained:

"Congratulations! By no means is this a small feat."

Faith |The 🌺 | Finalist wrote:

"You're really a champ."

Kenny || MLS stressed:

"Congratulations Chief ❤️... This is just the beginning of greater things ahead."

Oreolorun Ajike said:

"Well done oo e no easy at all."

Big Brother Reunion update noted:

"Congratulations champ."

Safeenah wrote:

"Masha Allah congratulations."

Khabib noted:

"Medical lab science in BUK in unclassified. Congratulations."

May wrote:

"Congratulations man. ❤️Isn't an easy feat. Can you share you reading tactics?'

Saizaailoring said:

"You are indeed a champion, Congratulations."

daoduofficial noted:

"Congratulations brother. The world awaits your greatness. Go on and shine."

Muktar Fk noted:

"Congratulations."

Chiomachinedu said:

"Things I love to see! Congratulations to you."

CHINWENDU added:

"Manifesting this for my baby sister."

KENDO SKY noted:

"I can't watch this for free 😢so there's school in taraba."

Jamilu Musa added:

"Congratulations.. i tap from ur knowledge."

Ekip-Obasi said:

"So Taraba true true exist."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Egwari Michael, graduated from Covenant University with a first-class degree in Information and Communication Engineering.

The school celebrated him and shared how he studied hard and stayed consistent. He scored 345 in JAMB to get admission into the school. Many people reacted online and praised his achievement.

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared her emotional journey online after finishing with a first-class degree in Law.

She revealed that she once felt unsure about her course in the 100 level and even doubted whether she would be able to complete it. However, she studied and eventually graduated with a first class.

Source: Legit.ng