President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded an executive communication to the senate, seeking confirmation of a key appointment in a federal agency

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the letter during the plenary session on Wednesday, October 8

President Tinubu’s request includes the confirmation of Aminu Yusuf, the nominee for executive position at the NPC

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Aminu Yusuf as the chairman of the Nigerian Population Commission (NPC).

As reported by The Cable, the development was conveyed in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Wednesday, October 8.

The president explained that the nomination was part of his administration’s efforts to reposition key communication and regulatory institutions for effective service delivery.

Also forwarded for legislative approval was the nomination of Keji Onwu as independent director on the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), alongside nominees for the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Business Day noted.

After reading the letters, Akpabio referred the nominations to the relevant senate committees for screening.

Legit.ng reports that under Section 147 (2) of the Nigerian constitution, all presidential appointments into key federal positions must be confirmed by the senate.

Nigerians wait for fresh population census

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that in April, President Tinubu took a major step towards the realisation of the proposed national population and housing census by inaugurating an eight-man high-level committee led by the minister of budget and economic planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The committee’s mandates include reviewing the census budget, proposing funding sources, and recommending a viable census date.

The committee which is also tasked with ensuring the census is conducted in a timely, credible, and cost-effective manner, has been given a deadline to submit an interim report, which will contain the census timeline and funding readiness, Guardian noted.

In July 2023, the NPC announced that it was ready to conduct the census and that President Tinubu would announce the dates. Nigeria last held a census in 2006.

The results of this census recorded a population of approximately 140.4 million people, but the figures were controversial due to political interference and alleged manipulation, leading to ongoing issues with accurate data for resource allocation and planning. Despite the United Nations (UN) recommendation for a census every 10 years, Nigeria has not held another one since 2006.

