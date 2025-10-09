Tinubu Approves Appointment of Aminu Yusuf as New Chairman of NPC
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded an executive communication to the senate, seeking confirmation of a key appointment in a federal agency
- Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the letter during the plenary session on Wednesday, October 8
- President Tinubu’s request includes the confirmation of Aminu Yusuf, the nominee for executive position at the NPC
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Aminu Yusuf as the chairman of the Nigerian Population Commission (NPC).
As reported by The Cable, the development was conveyed in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Wednesday, October 8.
The president explained that the nomination was part of his administration’s efforts to reposition key communication and regulatory institutions for effective service delivery.
Also forwarded for legislative approval was the nomination of Keji Onwu as independent director on the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), alongside nominees for the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Business Day noted.
After reading the letters, Akpabio referred the nominations to the relevant senate committees for screening.
Legit.ng reports that under Section 147 (2) of the Nigerian constitution, all presidential appointments into key federal positions must be confirmed by the senate.
Nigerians wait for fresh population census
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that in April, President Tinubu took a major step towards the realisation of the proposed national population and housing census by inaugurating an eight-man high-level committee led by the minister of budget and economic planning, Atiku Bagudu.
The committee’s mandates include reviewing the census budget, proposing funding sources, and recommending a viable census date.
The committee which is also tasked with ensuring the census is conducted in a timely, credible, and cost-effective manner, has been given a deadline to submit an interim report, which will contain the census timeline and funding readiness, Guardian noted.
In July 2023, the NPC announced that it was ready to conduct the census and that President Tinubu would announce the dates. Nigeria last held a census in 2006.
The results of this census recorded a population of approximately 140.4 million people, but the figures were controversial due to political interference and alleged manipulation, leading to ongoing issues with accurate data for resource allocation and planning. Despite the United Nations (UN) recommendation for a census every 10 years, Nigeria has not held another one since 2006.
Read more on Nigeria's senate matters:
- Revoking passport: Senate approves tough penalty for Nigerians jailed abroad
- Senate finally grants Natasha Akpoti access to national assembly premises
- Natasha gives senate ultimatum to facilitate her resumption or face legal action
- PDP speaks out as senate tells Natasha Akpoti she cannot resume yet amid rift with Akpabio
Tinubu declines assent to two bills
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu declined assent to two bills recently passed by the national assembly.
The two bills declined are the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology Establishment Bill 2025 and the National Library Trust Fund Establishment Amendment Bill 2025.
Tinubu conveyed his decline on the bills in two separate letters addressed to Akpabio and read at plenary.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.