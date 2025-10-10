The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled its official timetable for the 2026 Osun State gubernatorial election, detailing key dates and procedures

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially released its schedule of activities and timetable for the 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun State, outlining key dates and procedures in accordance with the 2022 Electoral Act (as amended).

According to the party’s announcement, the primary election to select its gubernatorial candidate will take place on Saturday, 13th December 2025.

The appeal process for the primary election is scheduled for the following day, Sunday, 14th December 2025.

On the same day, the APC will hold a congress to ratify the result of the gubernatorial primary. The party stated that this ratification is “in compliance with Article 84 (4): (b) & (c) of the 2022 Electoral Act (as amended).”

Nomination form submission and access code collection

The APC confirmed that the collection of access codes for the submission of nomination forms will begin on Monday, 19th January 2026.

The deadline for submitting the list of nominated candidates to the National Working Committee (NWC) is Thursday, 22nd January 2026.

APC form fees for Osun governorship election

The party disclosed that the total cost for the governorship forms is ₦50,000,000. This includes ₦10,000,000 for the Expression of Interest Form and ₦40,000,000 for the Nomination Form.

However, concessions have been made for certain categories of aspirants. Female aspirants and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are required to purchase only the Expression of Interest Form, while the Nomination Form is free. Youth aspirants aged between 25 and 40 years are eligible for a 50% discount on the Nomination Form.

The APC stated that both forms will be available for purchase at the Directorate of Organisation, located on the 2nd Floor of the APC National Headquarters, No. 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse II, Abuja.

Delegate form and membership requirements

In preparation for the delegate congress, the APC announced that members intending to elect delegates must be financial members of the party for a minimum of three months prior to the congress.

The monthly membership fee is set at ₦200, and the cost of the Delegate Form is ₦5,000.

This timetable signals the APC’s commitment to a structured and transparent process ahead of the 2026 Osun State gubernatorial election, as political activities begin to intensify across the state.

