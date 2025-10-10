As many Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, Prophet Abel Boma has said that 2026 "will be a defining moment"

Prophet Boma stated that he saw a vision concerning the fate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

General elections will be held in Nigeria in 2027 to elect the president, national assembly members, and others

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, election, and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Boma has said the masses' harmony is the weapon that can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng recalls that in July, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition. However, both men have not officially joined the party.

Prophet Boma says it is possible for opposition coalition members Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to defeat President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @officialABAT, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Pastor Boma's prophecy on 2027 election

Sharing a prophecy recently via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Prophet Boma asked the ordinary Nigerians to be united in 2026 — the year preceding the next general elections.

He wrote:

"The Lord said that the year 2026 will be a defining moment—a year when people must choose unity, love, oneness, and togetherness. This, He said, is the only way President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be removed from office.

"I saw a vision, like a movie. I saw Mr. President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standing with Nigeria’s Chief Judge in 2027. They looked at each other with hostility, due to a controversial ruling. The Lord said this confrontation will only happen if, in 2026, the people choose unity, love, and togetherness. He said, “I will bring down your rock,” but if unity is rejected, Tinubu will continue in office in 2027.

"The Lord also said: if care is not taken, Nigeria will not experience elections five years from now. The nation will be overtaken—both by those who claim ownership and those who do not. Only five years of unity and strategic planning can prevent this. Otherwise, Nigerians will suffer, and the nation will slip out of our hands."

Boma shares "good news" for Nigeria

In a separate prophecy, Prophet Boma said Nigeria’s agriculture will flourish in 2026.

He tweeted:

"I have good news. In 2026, Nigeria’s agriculture will flourish—ten times better than what we are experiencing now. It will be a season of abundance. Agriculture will thrive. We will see good fruits, increased knowledge, and new possibilities.

"In 2026, I saw apples beginning to grow in Nigeria. Crops that previously only grew in foreign lands will begin to grow here. Nigeria will experience agricultural breakthroughs.

"That is what the Lord is saying."

Tinubu blasts Obi, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu slammed Obi and other critics of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Tinubu spoke in Owerri, where he commissioned the Owerri-Mbaise-Umahia road, the Assumpta Twin flyover, and the Emmanuel Iwuayanwu Convention Centre on the invitation of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state.

Source: Legit.ng