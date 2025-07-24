President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, July 24, stirred a fresh controversy as he announced plans to construct a new national secretariat for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja

In a trending video, Tinubu directed FCT minister Nyesom Wike and APC governors to identify a suitable land in Abuja for the construction of the APC secretariat

Wike's attendance at the APC's 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting raised eyebrows and Nigerians shared their hot takes on the social media platform X

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, July 24, revealed plans to build a new national secretariat for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Tinubu gave the directive during the APC's 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Tinubu orders Wike, APC govs to form committee

“We’ll look for an appropriate land to build a befitting secretariat,” Tinubu declared at the 14th APC National Executive Committee meeting held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

But in a trending video, President Tinubu speaking at the ruling party's NEC meeting, directed the APC National Working Committee, APC governors, and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to collaborate in forming a committee tasked with identifying suitable land and constructing the befitting new APC National Headquarters in Abuja.

However, Tinubu did not name any amount dedicated to the undertaking.

Reactions as Tinubu orders Wike, APC govs

Interestingly, Tinubu's directive has sparked reactions. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@a_lmumin tweeted:

"What is wike doing in APC gathering?"

@chijiokeNwankwo tweeted:

"Secretariat at a time APC is about to be voted out?"

@sadiq_wush tweeted:

"With task payers money Abi."

@ChrisCh09847005 tweeted:

"BOLA must do jail. He's a criminal our money for APC while Nigerians are hungry."

@OmotayoSolomo10

"Wike will get it done within one year."

@DbPragmatic

"APC Secretariat is expected to be a masterpiece.

"Joy is coming for APC."

@ValMary89666872 tweeted:

"They should not waste those resources. APC is about to be destroyed."

@oluwaseundsp tweeted:

"And some people want to snatch power from this guy’s hands? I laugh in Hebrew. Every coalition or collation should better wait till 2031."

Where is APC national secretariat located?

As reported by The Punch, the Muhammadu Buhari House is the current APC national secretariat located at 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse II, Abuja.

The party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee named the building after Buhari in June 2021, after the party completed a payment of N2.5bn for the property and subsequently moved its operations there later that year.

Although the party held its last NEC meeting at Buhari House, it moved Thursday’s emergency meeting to the Presidential Villa.

Watch the video below;

