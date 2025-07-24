Benue state governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has commented on Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe's emergence as the new national chairman of the APC

Nentawe was unanimously elected by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday, July 24, to succeed Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned in June

Governor Alia praised Nentawe as a visionary and distinguished academic whose leadership would elevate the ruling party

Makurdi, Benue state - The governor of Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has congratulated Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe on his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s new national chairman.

The APC's National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday, July 24, unanimously elected Nentawe, the minister of humanitarian affairs, to succeed former Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned in June 2025, over personal and health reasons.

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda emerges as APC national chairman following NEC meeting. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Nentawe is a visionary leader - Alia

In a statement released by the Benue state government, Governor Alia described Prof. Nentawe as a distinguished academic and a visionary leader, saying he has no doubt in the ability of the Plateau state-born scholar and politician to succeed in taking the party to more enviable heights.

He cited the new chairman's intellect, brilliance, expertise, integrity and his unwavering commitment to excellence as some of the qualities that will draw more admiration and attract more support and love for the ruling APC across the country.

He wished the former APC governorship candidate for the 2023 Plateau governorship election all the best as he steers the affairs of the ruling party as its national chairman.

Tinubu plans new secretariat for APC

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, July 24, revealed plans to build a new national secretariat for the APC in Abuja.

We’ll look for an appropriate land to build a befitting secretariat,” Tinubu declared at the 14th APC National Executive Committee meeting held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Nigerian leader directed the APC National Working Committee, APC governors, and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to collaborate in forming a committee tasked with identifying suitable land and constructing the befitting new APC National Headquarters in Abuja.

New APC chairman Nentawe receives praise from Benue’s Alia for visionary leadership. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Tinubu mentions why APC suspended national convention

In a related development, President Tinubu has disclosed the reason the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) suspended its national convention, saying it was to accommodate more defectors from the opposition parties.

Tinubu made the disclosure while speaking at the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday and expressed the confidence that more opposition leaders would soon join the ruling party.

At the APC NEC meeting, Tinubu mocked the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and slammed the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (APC) as its political platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng