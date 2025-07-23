Four PDP senators have dumped the party and announced their official defection to the ruling APC during plenary on Wednesday, July 23

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced the defection of four senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during plenary on Wednesday, July 23.

Akpabio reads the defection letters of the senators in separate letters in the chamber. The defecting lawmakers cited irreconcilable differences in the leading opposition PDP as the reasons for their defection.

Akpabio asks Clerk to document defection letter

After reading the letter, Akpabio directed that the letters should be documented by the Clerk of the Senate. The decamping senators are Senators Francis Fadahunsi, Osun East and Oluwole Olubiyi, Osun Central. Others are Senators Aniekan Bassey, Akwa Ibom North East and Samson Ekong, Akwa Ibom South.

With the development, the new composition of the Senate showed that the APC now has 73 senators, 26 still remain in the PDP, the Labour Party has one, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has two. The New Nigeria Peoples Party and the All Progressive Grand Alliance have one senator each.

This happened amid alignment and realignment by politicians ahead of the 2027 general election. In the realignment ahead of the next general election is the former Vice President-Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform.

Opposition leaders gathered to adopt ADC

During the unveiling of the ADC, several opposition leaders, including Atiku, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai, who were former governors of Rivers and Kaduna states and ex-leaders in the APC, were present.

Since the outcome of the 2023 election, Atiku has consistently held that the way to defeat the ruling APC and President Bola Tinubu was for the opposition leaders to come together under one umbrella in the 2027 general election.

This led to the formation of the coalition, but it was yet to be cleared who would be the presidential candidate of the coalition as Atiku, Peter Obi and Amaechi have expressed interest in becoming the party's flagbearer.

Also, Amaechi and Obi have advocated that the presidential ticket should be zoned to the southern bloc of the coalition, while they also vowed to relinquish power after their first tenure and promised not to seek a second term in office.

APC set to have another national chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has been tipped as one of the likely next APC national chairman.

Ex-Nasarawa Governor Tanko Al-Makura is another APC chieftain from the north-central being pushed forward to fill the vacuum left by Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned in June.

Sources privy to the development within the ruling party disclosed the development as the APC prepares to hold its NEC meeting on Thursday, July 24.

