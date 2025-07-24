Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, reacted to the high-profile defections that have hit the party in recent times

Ahead of the 2027 election, Wabara explained what the PDP needs to do for Atiku Abubakar and other defectors to return to the party

The former Senate president, Wabara, mentioned the consequences of the PDP's failure to conduct a successful national convention

Abuja - Former Senate president and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, has said that many defectors will return to the party if it delivers strong and inspiring leadership at its upcoming national convention.

Wabara reacts as Atiku, others dump PDP

Wabara revealed this at the PDP’s 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday, July 24, in Abuja. He was represented at the event by former Kaduna state governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

As reported by Vanguard, Wabara stressed that the party’s ability to resolve its internal differences and elect credible leaders would be key to reclaiming its place as Nigeria’s leading opposition force.

“The Board of Trustees has always supported all organs of the party, especially the governors, in promoting unity and building consensus to move the party forward,” Wabara said.

Successful convention will bring back PDP defectors - Wabara

Explaining further, Wabara added that although many doubted the NEC would hold, it is now a constitutionally recognised event whose outcome will shape the political terrain ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that a wave of high-profile defections hit the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar dumped the PDP after adopting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

However, on Thursday, Wabara expressed optimism that a successful convention would not only bring back those who left the party but also attract new members, including people who have never been involved in partisan politics.

“A successful convention that delivers leadership capable of inspiring confidence will cause many to return. Even those who have never belonged to the PDP will find reasons to join us,” he stated.

However, he warned that the stakes are high and that a poor outcome would have serious consequences for the party.

“Nigeria is watching and waiting. The outcome of this convention will significantly affect the political landscape. I am confident we will get it right, we must get it right. If we fail, God forbid, the consequences will be grave,” he cautioned.

