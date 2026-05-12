Donald Trump suggested renaming ICE to 'NICE' during a recent public appearance

Mixed reactions surfaced, with Tom Homan opposing the humorous name change proposal

The viral video sparked widespread debate on immigration policy and political messaging

A viral video circulating online has shown United States President Donald Trump making a remark in which he suggested changing the name of the US immigration enforcement agency ICE to “NICE” during a public appearance.

The comments were made at a Rose Garden Club Dinner on Monday, May 11, and have since generated widespread discussion across social media platforms.

At a Rose Garden Club Dinner on May 11, Donald Trump proposes renaming the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

Proposal to rename ICE draws reaction

During the speech, Trump joked about rebranding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, saying he believed its name carried a harsh tone.

He said:

“I wanted to change the name of ICE… to ‘NICE’,” adding that ICE “is a tough name.”

He further explained the reasoning behind the suggestion, stating:

“I wanted to change the name of ICE, which a tough name, you know, to nice, so that when the fake news reports, they said it was a nice day with nice, we spent a beautiful day with nice.”

White House border official reportedly disagreed

Trump also referenced internal reactions to the idea, noting that White House border official Tom Homan did not support the proposal.

According to him,

“Tom Homan didn’t like the idea, but everyone else liked it,” suggesting mixed reactions within his circle.

ICE remains central to immigration enforcement

The agency at the centre of the comments, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, continues to play a key role in immigration control and deportation operations in the United States.

While the remarks appeared to be made in a humorous context, they have nonetheless sparked debate online about immigration policy and political messaging.

The video has continued to circulate widely, with users dissecting the comments and their intent, adding to ongoing public discourse surrounding immigration enforcement and political rhetoric in the United States.

Donald Trump not dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump reacted to viral rumours falsely claiming that he is dead.

During a press conference, Trump was asked by a reporter whether he was aware that many social media users thought he had died. The 79-year-old replied, “No. Really? I didn’t see that.”

Source: Legit.ng